Dear Readers: A typical cat has 18 toes — five on each front paw and four on each hind paw. A polydactyl cat has extra toes — up to nine on each paw!
Extra toes are a genetic “flaw,” but it typically causes the cat no harm and can even be a benefit — all the more toes to hunt, climb and play with!
And some fun facts: Novelist Ernest Hemingway was a “collector” of multi-toed cats, and nearly half of Maine coon cats have extra toes!
— Heloise
Bicarbonate facial
Dear Readers: Spring’s the time to freshen up, and that includes your skin! Gentle exfoliation is a great way to remove winter’s dull cast on the complexion. And what do I love to use?
It’s a household helper that is cheap, safe and readily available. Hmmm — what could I possibly be referring to? Why, yes, it’s baking soda!
To remove dull, dry skin cells, make a paste of baking soda and water, and gently rub on the skin, either face (avoid eye area) or body, in the shower. Rinse thoroughly.
FYI: For a refreshing bath, add 1/2 cup of baking soda to a full tub of water. Soak that stress and tension away!
— Heloise