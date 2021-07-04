Happy birthday, America! Today is July 4, our nation’s birthday. Celebrate safely and with some great music, food, fun festivities and fireworks. COVID is still a factor, although seemingly a lesser one. Be safe and be well.
— Heloise
The Smell Factor
DEAR READERS: Were you tested for the coronavirus? The type of test you received was probably the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test. But did you know that dogs are being trained to sniff out COVID?
This procedure is in its very early phases, but, as we’ve mentioned in this column, dogs have an incredible sense of smell; theirs is up to 100 times better than ours.
The COVID infection has a distinct scent to it, and it can present on socks, shirts and other clothing items. The idea of training dogs to sniff out the virus was proposed to make screening large groups of people easier and faster — at theaters, sporting events, the airport and other places where people have close contact with each other. Accuracy rates in trials? About 94%. Stay tuned.
— Heloise
Silverware drawer organization
DEAR HELOISE: I was fed up with my cluttered silverware drawer, so I did something about it.
I took everything out of the drawer and the silverware organizer and gave it all a good wash, including the inside of the drawer. Here’s what I discovered:
If I lay the forks, spoons, knives, etc., back in the organizer sideways, I can fit a lot more forks and spoons in there — wow! What a spacesaver! Everything looks clean and symmetrical, too. So sideways is a spacesaver — who knew?
Now to tackle the junk drawer ... goodness knows what I will find in there!
— Roberta M. in Michigan
Roberta, love it! Yes, symmetry is important when organizing; it gives balance to a space.
Readers, let’s have fun with this. What’s the wildest thing you’ve found in your junk drawer? Let us know!
— Heloise
Tap in
DEAR HELOISE: My toddler daughter hates for me to apply sunscreen on her arms, legs, face, etc. I came up with this idea: I daub some sunscreen into a dedicated makeup brush and apply it to her skin, especially her face.
She feels special because she’s seen Mommy do her makeup with a similar brush!
— Kaitlyn M. in Florida
Ease into picking up dog waste
DEAR HELOISE: Can you settle a neighborhood issue of dispute? Multiple neighbors have posted signs stating no pet waste on their properties. This includes no eliminations that require pickups or urination.
The question is: Is the grass easement between the sidewalk and street side reasonable grounds if the pet should stop and eliminate? Neighbors want to know.
— Elizabeth L., via email
Elizabeth, always pick up dog mess, if only for a prettier neighborhood.
— Heloise
Kitty litter bags
DEAR HELOISE: After emptying bags of fresh kitty litter into the litter boxes, I save the bags. It provides bags when emptying the litter pans for cleaning and refilling.
— Stacey in Pennsylvania
Get off the sofa!
DEAR HELOISE: I got tired of yelling at the dog for getting up on my new sofa. I took a long sheet of air-filled packaging and tucked it around the seat of my sofa. The moment the dog jumped up there, he was startled by the popping noise and the feel of plastic under his little paws. Problem solved!
— Sally P., Van Wert, Ohio
Dog collar
DEAR HELOISE: I took my dog to the vet yesterday, and he said my dog’s collar was too tight. He told me I should be able to slide two fingers under the collar, and if I can’t, then the collar needs to be loosened. He also said that on a growing puppy, it’s VERY important to keep checking this rule of measurement so the collar doesn’t choke the dog.
— Elizabeth D.,
Auburn, Maine
Two is better
DEAR HELOISE: Please tell your readers that if they are going to adopt a cat or a dog and don’t have any other pets at home, then adopt two cats or two dogs. Pets need companionship, and having two pets just doubles the fun.
— Sadie F., La Grange, Ky.
