DEAR HELOISE: Here’s a quick and sanitary way to open those pesky plastic bags in grocery store produce aisles that cling shut: Breathe on the fingertips of one hand and roll the bag edges between those fingers. You need to do this quickly since the little moisture it puts on your fingers soon evaporates. This is much cleaner than the old way of licking your dirty (yucky) fingertips.
— Bill R., Merrimack, N.H.
Stainless-steel flatware
DEAR HELOISE: A simple way to shine stainless-steel flatware is to wad a small (8 by 8 inches) sheet of aluminum foil and put it in the dishwasher flatware basket and wash as usual. The aluminum foil will be darkened from the tarnish on flatware. When finished, toss the aluminum wad in the recycle bin.
Hopes this helps those who hate polishing but want shiny flatware without the hassle.
— Jessie, Long Beach, Calif.
Storing appliances
DEAR HELOISE: I love reading your column daily in the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette. To keep my kitchen counters somewhat clutter-free, I store handheld and stand mixers, blender, electric can opener, toaster and crockpots on the lazy Susan turntable in the base cabinets. It makes for easy access and lots of counter space.
— Nancy R., via email
