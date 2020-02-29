DEAR HELOISE: My 12-year-old Chihuahua was not feeling well. She was listless, no energy, lethargic, etc. It scared me. What did I do? I called the veterinarian right away. They fit her in, did a thorough exam, drew some blood and we had an answer.
One of her liver panels was abnormally high. The doctor said this could be general inflammation, gallstones or even cancer. The key to getting my dog the treatment she needed was early diagnosis. Within 12 hours of her showing symptoms, I had her at the doctor.
She received some antibiotics and will be checked again in two weeks. My hint is to get your dog seen ASAP when you suspect a problem. My mind was put at ease.
— Honora in Texas
Dog adoption blocked
DEAR HELOISE: I tried, to no avail, to adopt a dog from a rescue group. I have a 30-year-plus track record of caring for dogs (I offered to supply a letter of recommendation from my veterinarian). I had two dogs that both lived to be 15-plus years, but do you want to know why I was turned down? I did not have a fenced-in backyard!
Long story short, yes, I bought the dog I currently have, and he’s a wonderful and happy dog. But I often think of the little girl I was trying to adopt, and I wonder what happened to her, and if she got a good home.
— Rosanne K. via email
Rosanne, your frustration is understandable. The rescue group is ultimately looking out for what they believe is best for the dog. I’m happy you have a sweet pup now. Email a picture; we’ll make him a pet pal!
— Heloise
Smelly situation
DEAR HELOISE: I put a few drops of my favorite perfume in a pump bottle of unscented hand lotion. The subtle scent is perfect for everyday.
— Molly B., Beavercreek, Ohio