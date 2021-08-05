DEAR HELOISE: I have an enclosed stairway in my home. I hung wooden lattice the length of the stairway and attached cup hooks to the lattice. I then hung all of the ball caps that were now memories of places we traveled, hobbies enjoyed and businesses that were a part of our lives.
— Mary from Texas
Step it up, restaurants!
DEAR HELOISE: As a patron and parent, allow me to make a plea through your terrific column (which I enjoy) to restaurant owners: Please place a small step stool in your restrooms, or make other minor accommodations, so that children can reach the sink and soap to wash their hands.
When we find establishments with setups appropriate for humans of all sizes, they earn our repeat business.
— Joan, Spokane Valley, Wash.
Sticker struggler
DEAR HELOISE: Struggling with stickers on jars is part of our life. Here is another option for removal. For smaller labels, simply put mayonnaise on a paper towel and rub.
For larger, stubborn labels, leave overnight. It might need a second application, but give it a try. It made my life easier!
— Mary Ellen S., Lima, Ohio
This reader has deep pockets
DEAR HELOISE: I agree with Avery R.’s complaint about women’s pants pockets. I took a couple pair into an alteration store and asked if they could extend the pocket.
She said “yes” and they turned out great. The cost was much less than replacing the pants I am not wearing because of the tiny pockets!
— C.Z. in Southern California
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.