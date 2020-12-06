Ladder safety? It’s so important this time of year. Whether you’re stringing lights around your home or topping the tree with a star, please be careful on the ladder. Here are some hints from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (www.osha.gov), a division of the United States Department of Labor:
Read the instructions for the ladder and inspect it before mounting it.
Use the ladder, whether step, straight or extension, on a dry, flat surface free of clutter.
Never stand on the top rung of the ladder.
Ensure the ladder’s locks are engaged before you climb it.
Always keep three points on the ladder: two hands and a foot, or two feet and a hand.
Falls from ladders are a big cause of injuries. Be careful. — Heloise
Picture perfect
Dear Heloise: To decorate the rec room, I lined the walls with album covers — a true art form lost to digital downloading. I use adjustable, repositionable tape to adhere them to the wall. — Megan R. in Illinois
Pen in pocket
Dear Heloise: I carry pens and pencils in a travel toothbrush holder to avoid stray marks in my bag. — Greta T. in Minnesota
Alternate use?
Dear Heloise: My son can tend to get carsick at times. I carry dog waste bags with us in the car. They can come in handy. — Dan R. in Texas
Mirror adjustment
Dear Readers: When coming out of the car wash, and before getting back on the road, be sure to double-check the rear-view mirrors. They can get bumped during the wash process. — Heloise
Frame it up
Dear Heloise: I frame my favorite old Christmas cards in different, pretty, colorful frames. It makes for a nice spread across the mantle. — Helen R. in Arizona
Smashing trash
Dear Heloise: I keep a toilet plunger near my tall kitchen trash can. It works great for pushing the garbage down and making more room in the can. — Rita H., via email
Grossed out
Dear Heloise: I enjoy watching cooking shows on TV, especially those that have amateurs or professionals competing. However, it bothers me a great deal when I see these cooks touching their hair and then the food they are preparing. I’m hoping the producers of these programs will read your column. — Grossed Out in Colorado
Covid
Dear Readers: Remember your COVID protocol: Social distance, wear your mask, wash your hands, don’t go out if you don’t have to. We will get through this. Visit www.CDC.gov for more information. — Heloise