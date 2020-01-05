DEAR HELOISE: My husband and I just got back from our honeymoon, and now I have to write my thank-you notes. Would it be all right to just send an email or text saying: “Thanks so much for your gift. I’m sure we’ll find it useful”? Short and sweet. My mother says it’s tacky, but I have about 210 thank-you notes to get out!
— Samantha, New Jersey
Samantha, your mother is right. You can buy some inexpensive thank-you cards that look nice and are blank inside. Thank them for the gift by mentioning what they gave and how you’ll use it. If it was money, for example, you might say: “Thank you for the gift of $75. It’ll go toward our new refrigerator fund.” Take your time, and the both of you can sit down and write a few every night. Try setting a goal; each of you could write 10 per day until you’re done. You’ll be done in no time!
— Heloise
Fast facts
DEAR READERS: Here are some new uses for things around the house:
Removing silk out of corn on the cob? Use a clean toothbrush.
No shoe polish? Try a little vegetable oil to shine and clean shoes.
Use a matchbox as a mini sewing kit.
— Heloise
Static cling solver
DEAR HELOISE: I hate the static cling we get here during the winter months. I discovered that if I rub a light, fast-absorbing lotion into my legs, my clothing won’t stick to them.
— June in Arizona
Bacon question
DEAR HELOISE: I hate it when I buy a package of bacon and all the bacon sticks together. Is there any way to prevent this and make it easier to get out a couple of strips at a time?
— Jason V., Marion, Iowa
Jason, to help the bacon not stick together, just roll the package into a long cylinder and wrap a rubber band around the package before you refrigerate it.
— Heloise
