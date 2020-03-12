DEAR HELOISE: It’s important to make sure you get copies of all medical tests, operations, hospital stays and the doctor’s findings to keep for your records.
I recently tried to get records from a prior surgery that required a month’s hospital stay. I was told they no longer existed and the doctor had died. They would have really helped with my current medical issues. I now get copies of everything and keep them marked and in a safe place.
— Alice C. in New Jersey
Debt relief scams
DEAR READERS: There are a number of debt relief companies that are scamming people out of money and not delivering what they promise.
Here are some warning signs that a debt relief company may not be legitimate:
• It asks for fees upfront before anything has been done for you.
• It tells you to stop all communication with your creditors.
• It guarantees to reduce your debt by a specified date.
• It demands financial information before discussing your situation.
Do your homework before selecting a debt relief company. Check with your state’s attorney general and the Consumer Protection Office (usa.gov/state-consumer) to see if there are complaints filed against the company you plan to use.
— Heloise
Restaurant coupons
DEAR HELOISE: With restaurant prices on the rise, I save money by keeping a zippered bag in my purse full of restaurant coupons. If my family and I decide to grab a bite for lunch while out shopping, I have them with me. No more regretting forgotten coupons or missing out on discounts.
— Donna in Texas
Donna, that’s a great idea. We all need to save when we can. If you don’t carry a purse, you can leave a bag of coupons in your car’s glove box.
— Heloise
Clip clean
DEAR HELOISE: I keep a small dish of clip clothespins on my dresser to mark spills on my clothes before I put them in the hamper. This reminds me to pre-treat them before loading in the washer.
— Fran S. in San Antonio