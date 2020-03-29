DEAR HELOISE: If you are home alone and ever need to call 911 for emergency medical services, if possible, consider opening or at least unlocking your front door. You may become totally incapacitated prior to the arrival of help.
Opening the door will save time for them getting to you. It might also save you a door replacement.
— Paul Hill, Torrance, Calif.
Fast facts
New uses for old tennis racquets:
• Place an oval mirror where the racquet strings were and hang in the room of a tennis fan.
• Use to beat pillows or rugs outside.
• Decorate and use as a jewelry holder.
Paper padding
DEAR HELOISE: While I was wrapping a birthday gift, I realized I needed something inside the box to pad and protect the gift, so I took leftover gift wrapping paper and put it through our shredder. I had plenty of packing material and it looked colorful and attractive to the eye.
— Frances in Massachusetts
Emery board to the rescue
DEAR HELOISE: I found that my garage door opener wouldn’t work even with new batteries installed. I looked for some sandpaper, but found we had none, so I used an emery board to sand the contact ends very carefully. Then the garage door opener worked just fine after that little bit of sanding.
— Lois in Washington
Gift cards
DEAR HELOISE: I’ve found that when wrapping a gift, it’s always best to put the greeting card inside the box rather than taping it to the outside. This way, it won’t get lost or accidently torn off.
— Grace in Oklahoma
.