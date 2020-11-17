FROM KING FEATURES SYNDICATE, 300 W. 57TH STREET, 41ST FLOOR, NEW YORK, NY 10019

HINTS FROM HELOISE

BY HELOISE

Moving tips

Dear Readers: During the pandemic, lots of people are moving because interest rates are low -- upsizing, downsizing, you name it. So much work is involved in a move. Checklists are available online to keep things moving smoothly. Here are some things to think about. First off, shutting off and transferring utilities: water, gas, internet, trash pickup, electricity, cable tv and landline phone (if you still have these).

Be sure to change your address with these people: post office, any subscriptions, the bank, cellphone provider, boss, car, home and health insurance.

Other things you may not think of:

* Donate, pack and throw away your items.

* Schedule somebody to clean your old home and new home.

* Consume/get rid of foods in your refrigerator.

Make a list and write everything down. Stay organized for a smooth move. -- Heloise

TECH TALK TUESDAY

Dear Heloise: I cleaned out my text messages. Wow! Feels cleaner! -- Diana R. in Louisiana

MASK APPEAL

Dear Heloise: In this day of wearing masks, if you wear a reusable mask that doesn't have a marked front and back side, make sure to mark it. If not, if you wear it one time with X side out and the next time with X side in, you'll be breathing in everything you kept out last time. Also, be sure to use a bleach solution when you wash them.

The other thing, I hate leaving deodorant in the bottom of the stick package. Does anyone have a way to mold these into a usable stick? It seems like a few days of use are thrown away.

Thank you. I love to read your hints. -- Barbara F., Abilene, Texas

HELP YOURSELF

Dear Heloise: I've noticed this security precaution my neighborhood drugstore is taking. When a person walks into the cosmetics section, an announcement goes off on the public address system: "Customer assistance is needed in cosmetics."

The person did not ask for assistance, but she is on notice -- store personnel may be heading over there.

I'd imagine a lot of loss can go on in the cosmetics department. The items are small, easy to conceal and some are at a very high price point. It's a good method to discourage shoplifting. -- Gina S. in Texas

PAPER PLEASER

Dear Heloise: I save the 8 1/2 by 11 papers from junk mail, etc., that are blank on one side. I use it in my printer for documents that I am just going to file away. -- William P., via email

BLANKET BINGO

Dear Heloise: A toddler blanket makes a good lap blanket for a senior. -- Jane R., via email

SHOES AND BRAS

Dear Heloise: These are good things to always splurge on: shoes and bras. Bad ones can make me miserable. Great ones make all the difference. -- Betty D. in Texas

EMPHASIS -- EYES!

Dear Heloise: In this new era of mask wearing, I can now emphasize my eyes more. I wear a bit more makeup: mascara, shadow and eyebrows. And I've discovered that a white eye shadow base makes colors more intense. -- Jackie W. in Arizona

(c)2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.

