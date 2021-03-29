FROM KING FEATURES SYNDICATE, 300 W. 57TH STREET, 41ST FLOOR, NEW YORK, NY 10019
Name and address, please
Today's SOUND OFF is about missing addresses:
Dear Heloise: All too often I see a death notice in the newspaper with the name of the church or funeral home but no address, not even a ZIP code. I see where to send donations in place of flowers, but there's no address attached. We need the full addresses of these places.
Not everyone has a smartphone or a computer to look up addresses, and phone books are a thing of the past. Funeral homes should make sure their address is included in the newspapers, as should churches and the family of the deceased. -- Reader in Ohio
Reader in Ohio, I agree with you! Simply giving the name of the funeral home or church does nothing to help people who want to attend but are from out of town and don't know where these places are located. It would make life a little easier for those who are grieving the loss of a family member or a dear friend.
FAST FACTS
Here are some additional uses for a shower cap:
-- Place over a telephone to cut down on the ringing noise.
-- Use to cover a pie tin.
-- Place over bowls of food at picnics to keep bugs off.
-- Have workmen place cover the bottoms of their shoes when in your home.
DOORBELLS
Dear Heloise: Whoever invented the doorbell camera has been a godsend! Since the COVID-19 virus has made ordering online so common and easy, many of us have used this service. But with that, came "porch pirates."
My husband wondered why a few of our orders went missing until we installed a doorbell camera and discovered our neighbor across the street was stealing our packages. My husband invited him over and showed him the tape, then asked for our items back or their monetary equivalent. Needless to say, nothing has gone missing since. You never know when a camera is watching you, so it's best to not to break the law. -- Jackie D., San Antonio
FAST-GROWING SCAM
Dear Heloise: According to the Federal Trade Commission, one of the fastest-growing scams comes from scammers who try to get you to pay off imaginary debts with gift cards. Anytime someone calls and says you owe money, which you can pay with gift cards, hang up on them. No reputable company will want you to pay off anything with a gift card. No matter if they threaten you or not, hang up on them. -- Lowell C., Albany, New York
MISSING SOCKS
Dear Heloise: I had a terrible time with both my husband's and son's socks! It seemed that after every wash, one sock would just disappear, as if by magic. Finally, I got tired of that, so before I did laundry, I used a safety pin and pinned socks together. Now there are no more missing socks.
I used to use a mesh laundry bag, before it, too, went missing! The safety pin works out much better now. -- Loretta N., Redfield, S.D.
