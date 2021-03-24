DEAR HELOISE: I’m 80 years old and still learn new tricks. I had a badly burned pan, and my son told me to fill the pan with hot water from the faucet and put in two dryer sheets and leave in overnight. The next morning the pan wiped clean. You can use liquid softener too!
— Mary H., Terre Haute, Ind.
Flaky crust
DEAR HELOISE: Even though I use a marble cutting board and roller, my dough always stuck to both of these. You can’t refrigerate the marble cutting board without condensation on it as soon as you start to use it, but I realized I had a couple of those handy gel ice packs in the freezer. I took them out and placed them on the counter under the cutting board. It worked like a charm. I was able to make up crusts with only minimal flour added.
— Teri in Texas
Dust free
DEAR HELOISE: I inherited some beautiful crystal bowls, platters and vases, most of which are used only on holidays and special occasions. I love these pieces and wash them very carefully by hand. After washing them I usually place them in soft felt bags that I made for each piece. My sister uses a cling wrap, but I prefer these bags because they don’t stick to the item inside. I store them in a cupboard and will one day pass them on to my own children, and they’ll look as good as the day they were bought.
— Geri A., Bloomfield Hills, Mich.