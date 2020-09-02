DEAR HELOISE: I’m looking for a homemade salad dressing recipe. Do you have one?

— Loretta, via email

Loretta, I sure do! This one is great on salads or even as a marinade for chicken. You’ll need:

1 quart cider vinegar

1/2 ounce celery seed

1/3 ounce dried mint

1/3 ounce dried parsley

1 clove garlic

3 small onions (peeled)

3 whole cloves

1 teaspoon whole peppercorns

1 teaspoon grated nutmeg

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon brandy (optional)

Salt to taste

Put all of the ingredients into a glass container and cover. Let stand for three weeks, then strain and bottle.

This easy-to-make recipe and other homemade dressings can be yours. Order at www.Heloise.com, or sent $3 along with a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope to Heloise/SSS, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.

FYI: Spices and herbs will keep a long time if they are stored in air-tight containers away from heat, moisture and light.

— Heloise

Baked potatoes

DEAR HELOISE: How can I keep the skins of my baked potatoes from cracking? --Tina in Colorado

Tina, it’s this easy. Just rub butter or shortening over the potatoes before you bake them.

— Heloise

Sticky problem

DEAR HELOISE: I had a recipe that called for honey, but after I poured it out of the measuring cup, too much of it stuck to the glass and was very hard to get out. Any hints on this problem?

— Karen in Minnesota

Karen, to make syrup or honey flow faster and easier, fill your measuring cup with very hot water and let it sit for a few seconds, then pour out the water just before you pour in the honey to be measured.

— Heloise

Soft cookies

DEAR HELOISE: How can I keep my cookies soft in my cookie jar?

— Faith in Delaware

Faith, just place a slice or two of fresh bread in the jar before placing your cookies inside. — Heloise

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.

