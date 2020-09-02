DEAR HELOISE: I’m looking for a homemade salad dressing recipe. Do you have one?
— Loretta, via email
Loretta, I sure do! This one is great on salads or even as a marinade for chicken. You’ll need:
1 quart cider vinegar
1/2 ounce celery seed
1/3 ounce dried mint
1/3 ounce dried parsley
1 clove garlic
3 small onions (peeled)
3 whole cloves
1 teaspoon whole peppercorns
1 teaspoon grated nutmeg
1 tablespoon sugar
1 tablespoon brandy (optional)
Salt to taste
Put all of the ingredients into a glass container and cover. Let stand for three weeks, then strain and bottle.
This easy-to-make recipe and other homemade dressings can be yours. Order at www.Heloise.com, or sent $3 along with a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope to Heloise/SSS, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
FYI: Spices and herbs will keep a long time if they are stored in air-tight containers away from heat, moisture and light.
— Heloise
Baked potatoes
DEAR HELOISE: How can I keep the skins of my baked potatoes from cracking? --Tina in Colorado
Tina, it’s this easy. Just rub butter or shortening over the potatoes before you bake them.
— Heloise
Sticky problem
DEAR HELOISE: I had a recipe that called for honey, but after I poured it out of the measuring cup, too much of it stuck to the glass and was very hard to get out. Any hints on this problem?
— Karen in Minnesota
Karen, to make syrup or honey flow faster and easier, fill your measuring cup with very hot water and let it sit for a few seconds, then pour out the water just before you pour in the honey to be measured.
— Heloise
Soft cookies
DEAR HELOISE: How can I keep my cookies soft in my cookie jar?
— Faith in Delaware
Faith, just place a slice or two of fresh bread in the jar before placing your cookies inside. — Heloise