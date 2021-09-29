FROM KING FEATURES SYNDICATE, 300 W. 57TH STREET, 41ST FLOOR, NEW YORK, NY 10019
Dear Heloise: When we have company over, we often have finger foods and dipping sauces. Instead of buying fancy little dishes for the dipping sauces, I reuse yogurt and pudding containers. I remove any paper labels they have on them, wash them and reuse them. When they have seen enough use and need to be replaced, I just toss them in the recycle bin for pickup by the city. -- Jean T., Derby, Connecticut
HELOISE'S SPICY SWEDISH MEATBALLS
Dear Heloise: Your recipe for spicy meatballs was a big hit with my father-in-law the last time he came for a visit. Would you reprint that recipe for me so I can make it for his visit? -- Kelly D., Provo, Utah
Kelly, this is my own version of Swedish meatballs. You'll need:
2 cups breadcrumbs
1/2 cup milk
8 ounces ground beef
8 ounces sausage meat (spicy)
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
1 teaspoon garlic salt
1 teaspoon soy sauce
5 ounces canned sliced water chestnuts, chopped
Mix the breadcrumbs and milk in a large bowl. Add all other ingredients and mix well. Roll the meat mix into 1 1/2-inch balls and place on an ungreased, rimmed cookie sheet close together (these shrink when cooked, so you can really crowd them). Bake at 350 degrees until well done and golden brown (about 30 minutes). Remove from the oven and drain on paper towels. Serve with Jelly Sauce.
Jelly Sauce
Equal portions of grape jelly and cocktail (red shrimp) sauce
In a medium sauce pan, combine the grape jelly and cocktail sauce. Stirring constantly, cook over a low heat until bubbling. Remove from heat and pour over meatballs.
Looking for another easy recipe to make that will have people begging for your secret to a great meal? You'll find more tasty recipes in my pamphlet "Heloise's Main Dishes and More." To get a copy, go to www.Heloise.com or send $3, along with a stamped, self-addressed long envelope to: Heloise/Main Dishes, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. You'll be glad you have this handy pamphlet of information and recipes at your fingertips. -- Heloise
FIX A SALT OR PEPPER SHAKER
Dear Heloise: Some of my salt and pepper shakers have little corks to plug up the bottom of the shaker. Over time the corks would shrink as they dried up or would get lost or become brittle and break. To plug up the hole on the bottom of the shakers, I just used a soft foam-rubber earplug to replace the cork. It's so easy to insert and remove. -- Patsy L., Aldine, Indiana
PEANUT BUTTER
Dear Heloise: Should I refrigerate peanut butter after opening the jar? -- Jack H., Redfield, S.D.
Jack, we called a manufacturer, and they told us unused or open jars do best when stored at room temperature. However, some people feel safer if they refrigerate their peanut butter. Temperature fluctuation -- hot or cold -- can change the peanut butter, but it's still safe to eat. -- Heloise
