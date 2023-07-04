USA-ROLLERCOASTER/CRACK-UGC

View of the crack on a ride at The Carowinds amusement park that was spotted by a visitor, near Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., in this picture released on June 30, 2023 and obtained from social media. Jeremy Wagner via Tmx/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

 JEREMY WAGNER VIA TMX

With each roller coaster car that zipped overhead, Jeremy Wagner braced for carnage and death. Wagner had just noticed a crack in one of the steel support pillars of the Fury 325 ride at Carowinds amusement park in Charlotte, and while pleading with employees to shut it down, he watched the crack expand and contract every time a car ripped through a turn.

"It could have come unhinged and just went like a steamroller through the parking lot, plowing over pedestrians and cars and anything in its path," he told The Washington Post.