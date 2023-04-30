Brooke Mills, a Concord native and the reigning Miss Bedford, made history Saturday night by winning the Miss New Hampshire 2023 title at Pinkerton Academy’s Stockbridge Theatre.
Mills is the daughter of Miss New Hampshire 1995 winner Stephanie Foisy Mills — making them the first mother-daughter duo to win the crown in the history of the annual scholarship competition.
Mills is a doctoral candidate studying to be a chiropractor and will represent New Hampshire in the Miss America pageant in December at Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut.
“There are not enough words to describe how elated, humbled, and extremely honored I am to have been given the job of Miss New Hampshire 2023,” Mills said in a Facebook post Sunday. “This has been a dream I have continually worked towards since starting in the teen national princess program. I am forever thankful for this organization for providing me the skills in life to obtain any dream I set for myself.”
Mills thanked the Miss New Hampshire Board of Directors for its hard work and love for the program, the volunteers on the state and local level that make these opportunities possible for young women in the state, and the sponsors that helped award $80,000 in scholarships this year.
Mills also thanked her family and friends and the Miss Bedford Board for continuing to stand beside her along her journey.
“Knowing I have your unconditional love and support has left me profoundly grateful,” Mills wrote.
“To my 77th class of Miss New Hampshire, I promise to represent each and every one of you, support your endeavors, and elevate this organization to leave this role better than I found it. What a journey this has been, now I know this is just the beginning. NH, you have my heart and I will serve you everyday with my heart on my sleeve.”
Doctoral candidate
Mills is a doctoral candidate at Sherman College of Chiropractic in South Carolina, after earning a bachelor’s degree in neurobiology and behavior from UNH, according to information available on her LinkedIn page.
Mills succeeds outgoing Miss New Hampshire Sarah White of Hooksett.
“It’s hard to believe that tonight the journey comes to an end,” White wrote in a Facebook post.
“To every single person who has guided me and loved me through this experience, thank you will never be enough. I owe so much to you all and I will continue to spend my time giving back to the program and people who made it all possible for me. It has been my greatest honor to serve you, New Hampshire. This truly has been the road-trip of a lifetime.”
First runner-up in this year’s competition was Miss Portsmouth, Morgan Torre. Second runner-up was claimed by Miss Rockingham County, Emily Spencer.