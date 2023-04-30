Brooke Mills, a Concord native and the reigning Miss Bedford, made history Saturday night by winning the Miss New Hampshire 2023 title at Pinkerton Academy’s Stockbridge Theatre.

Mills is the daughter of Miss New Hampshire 1995 winner Stephanie Foisy Mills — making them the first mother-daughter duo to win the crown in the history of the annual scholarship competition.

