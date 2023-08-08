2305809-news-pharm-sign
The Hollis Pharmacy & General Store is closing permanently today (Aug. 9, 2023).

Hollis Pharmacy and General Store, a well-known campaign stop for Republican presidential candidates, will permanently close Wednesday after 38 years.

On its last day, the store will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. All prescriptions are set to be transferred to Walgreens at 550 Amherst St. in Nashua.

