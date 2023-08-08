Hollis Pharmacy and General Store, a well-known campaign stop for Republican presidential candidates, will permanently close Wednesday after 38 years.
On its last day, the store will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. All prescriptions are set to be transferred to Walgreens at 550 Amherst St. in Nashua.
“It has been our HONOR to serve you!” office manager Carol Ann Maier wrote on Facebook. “We sincerely thank you for your loyalty and support over the years!”
In the past three years, Warner Pharmacy, Penacook Pharmacy and Granite State Pharmacy in Concord — all independent businesses — have closed.
The Hollis store is about as New Hampshire as its gets, even carrying an “abundance of fishing bait for the entire season from Mart’s Bait.” It was a go-to-spot for holiday cards and other goods. The store also had a notary public.
Many seniors in the area relied on the store’s services, including delivery.
Longtime owner Vahrij Manoukian died after a battle with cancer in August 2018. He was born in Beirut, Lebanon, and came to the U.S. in 1977.
The pharmacy featured pictures of Manoukian wearing the same star-spangled necktie next to different GOP candidates.
In 2015, Jeb Bush held a campaign event at the pharmacy. The former Florida governor spoke about the overprescribing of drugs, like OxyContin and Vicodin.
Manoukian also spoke of losing his son, Michael, to drugs.
Manoukian served on the town’s board of selectmen for 15 years and as chairman of the Hillsborough County Republican Party.
One of the online reviews reads, “A real community oriented pharmacy where the owner/pharmacist is knowledgeable, professional, respectful and willing to go the extra mile to help you with your specific needs.”