Diana Zangari is home for the holidays, and her granddog Zuzu couldn’t be happier.
After two recent health scares left her in a coma and hospitalized for weeks, the 77-year-old Seabrook woman who had been near death was greeted by lots of yelps and wet kisses from the pint-sized toy poodle when she returned home on Dec. 16.
“She loves her Nana,” Zangari said of Zuzu, who hasn’t left her side and is named after George Bailey’s youngest daughter in the Christmas classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
By all accounts, Zangari’s return is truly a Christmas miracle.
Her journey home began after life took an unexpected and frightening turn on Aug. 28 during what was supposed to be a relaxing morning at Hampton Beach.
“I don’t even remember going to the beach, that’s how bad it was,” she said.
Zangari had a day off from work at The Coach Company in Plaistow and was visiting the beach with friend and neighbor Ginger Demers.
When Demers made a trip to the restroom, Zangari decided to walk down to the water, but moments after Demers returned, she went into cardiac arrest and collapsed.
Demers scrambled for help.
That’s when Ken Johnson sprang into action.
The Milford man and his girlfriend, Kerri Beam, were spending a day at the beach when they were made aware of Zangari’s medical emergency.
Johnson ignored any concerns about COVID-19 and immediately began performing chest compressions.
“It was kind of unnerving. I couldn’t tell if it was helping or not, but I just didn’t want to stop. I wanted to buy her enough time for the medical professionals to have a chance. No one needs to go to the beach and die,” Johnson said.
Cardiac arrest isn’t the same as a heart attack. During cardiac arrest, an electrical malfunction in the heart causes it to stop beating unexpectedly. When a person suffers a heart attack, a blocked artery stops blood flow to a portion of the heart.
While he was performing CPR, Beam attempted to get a pulse. She tried Zangari’s wrist, ankle and neck, but had no luck.
Johnson, who’s in his 50s, was trained in CPR through his former employer, but it was the first time he had ever had to use it.
After Hampton paramedics arrived and took over for Johnson, Zangari was rushed to Exeter Hospital, where she spent 17 days in a coma and a total of 39 days in the intensive care unit.
Zangari, who had a defibrillator with a pacemaker implanted, spent another 40 days in rehabilitation before being released and sent to the home of her daughter, Maria Zangari, in Haverhill, Mass., to continue her recovery.
But a few weeks later, Zangari faced another health crisis when she fell down the stairs on Nov. 29 and broke her thumb and her neck in two places. She also suffered a brain bleed.
“I was doing so well,” she said, “and then I fell on my head.”
Zangari landed back in the hospital and later underwent more rehabilitation. She was released on Dec. 17 and returned to her daughter’s home, where she’ll spend the holidays as she continues a second round of recovery while wearing a neck brace for the next six to eight weeks.
Zangari knows she’s lucky to be alive after all that she’s been through.
The odds of surviving cardiac arrest weren’t good. Doctors didn’t think she would make it and initially feared she might be brain dead, according to her daughter.
“It was awful,” Maria said, recalling how she was told to come to the hospital and say her goodbyes.
But Zangari fought back, and with lots of bedside prayers, she turned a corner few thought was possible.
“Just to see her lying there like that, it’s nothing you ever want to see. You don’t want to hear it. You don’t want to see it,” Maria said.
Zangari is grateful for Ken Johnson’s quick actions and hopes to meet him as soon as she’s in better health and the pandemic eases.
“Thank God that that guy was there. He didn’t know who I was, but he stepped up and gave me CPR and saved my life,” she said.
Minutes matter
According to the American Heart Association, 90% of the more than 356,000 cardiac arrests that occur outside of a hospital setting prove fatal.
However, statistics from the Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival (CARES) show that patients with bystander-witnessed cardiac arrest are three times more likely to survive (16%) compared to an unwitnessed event (4.4%).
“Trained bystander CPR has proved to be an essential component in the chain of survival. Immediate action, by people that know what they are doing, has saved lives,” Hampton Fire Chief Jameson Ayotte said.
CPR is one of the most successful ways to help someone in cardiac arrest, he said.
“Time is heart muscle. Proper CPR, rendered quickly, helps keep that muscle oxygenated and gives the best chance for survival and recovery. Anyone interested in learning CPR should contact their local fire department. If they are not able to offer training, they can refer you to places that do offer the class,” Ayotte said.
Zangari’s series of potentially life-threatening events has had her boss at The Coach Company worried sick.
Owner Benton Smith described her as his “work mother.”
Zangari, who manages the company’s charter sales, has worked with Smith for 27 years.
He feared the worst when he got the news that she was hospitalized the first time and the prognosis was grim and was stunned to learn that she ended up back in the hospital.
“When she made it out and was doing better I was very thankful, but then she fell down the stairs and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ It’s been a long road, but she’s doing great,” Smith said.
Christmas will be quieter than normal this year because of COVID-19 restrictions, but for Zangari’s daughter, getting her mom home and reunited with Zuzu was all that she really wanted.
“She’s definitely got some angels because man, has she put us through the wringer this year,” she said.