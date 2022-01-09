Authorities searched the last known residence of Harmony Montgomery on Sunday for a third day, as the investigation into the disappearance of the Manchester girl last seen in 2019 continued.
Sunday’s search efforts came hours after Harmony’s birth mother, Crystal Sorey, made her first public appearance since the search for her daughter got underway.
Sorey attended a vigil Saturday night at Bass Island Park in Manchester, where she told NBC10 Boston she doesn’t feel like her daughter is gone.
“A mother knows if her baby’s here or not,” she said. “So, I know she’s here.”
Asked what she would tell Harmony if she could speak to her, Sorey didn’t hesitate.
“I want you to know that I never stopped looking for you and I won’t stop fighting until I find you,” said Sorey. “OK? And you stay strong and mommy’s right here fighting for you.”
Harmony, whose father Adam had custody, was last seen in 2019.
An affidavit from the case indicates Sorey called Manchester police to report the girl missing on Nov. 18, 2021. She originally told officers she hadn’t seen her in over six months, but then said it had been since Easter 2019 when she video chatted with Adam Montgomery and Harmony, the affidavit shows.
Manchester police contacted the Division of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) to get contact information about the father, but was unable to locate him at the addresses they were given. More than a month later, on Dec. 27, 2021, DCYF contacted police to report they were unable to find Harmony. A court affidavit says that’s when police began their investigation.
Harmony’s father and former stepmother were arrested late last week.
Adam Montgomery was charged with assault, accused of giving the little girl a black eye in 2019. He had been granted custody of Harmony by a Massachusetts court, according to an affidavit in the case, as Harmony’s mother had struggled with a substance-abuse disorder. Montgomery’s estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery, was charged with fraud for collecting food stamps in Harmony’s name until June 2021.
A 24-hour tip line for information on Harmony remains open at 603-203-6060.
Investigators spent the weekend searching a Gilford Street house on Manchester’s West Side where Harmony once lived, officials said. Manchester police vehicles were outside the home at 77 Gilford St., and officers were observed carrying insulation and what appeared to be a tarp and placing them in vehicles.
Sorey has said Adam and Kayla Montgomery prevented her from contacting her daughter beginning in 2019. Now sober, she said she spent months searching for the two and for her child, contacting several schools and driving to addresses associated with Adam Montgomery.
Sorey lit candles during Saturday night’s vigil for Harmony, NBC Boston reported. She told the station she and other vigil attendees “just want her to know how much she’s loved.” She pleaded for the public’s help in finding her daughter.
Sorey said the last time she saw her daughter was during a video call in the spring of 2019, right around the Easter holiday.
“For over a year,” she told NBC10 Boston, “I held on to that. My daughter was failed by everybody. Everybody.”