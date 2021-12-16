Plaistow fire dept. patch

Crews from Unitil investigation what caused a natural gas leak at a substation in Plaistow that caused the evacuation of several nearby homes Thursday.

Unitil spokesman Alec O’Meara said Plaistow firefighters received a report of an outdoor odor of gas around 4:30 p.m. near the utility’s substation on Forrest Street.

Technicians on scene determined natural gas was blowing out of the station. Nearby homes were evacuated until the natural gas was shut off and the area made safe around 5:45 p.m. O’Meara said.

Repairs were underway Thursday night, and no impact to customer service is expected.

The cause of the leak is under investigation, O’Meara said.