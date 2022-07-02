Hooksett residents not only had a chance to celebrate the nation’s birthday, but the town’s bicentennial as well Saturday at Donati Park.
Residents past and present gathered to celebrate 200 years of memories and community on July 2, commemorating the town’s official incorporation date in 1822.
The town of Hooksett began its bicentennial year on Jan. 1 with a First Day walk. The festivities continued Saturday with a day-long birthday celebration featuring a Civil War encampment, the 39th Army Band, the Blues Brothers Band, speeches, displays, car show, civic groups, town picture and birthday cake and other activities — including fireworks.
“We as a community can be proud of our history, deeds and accomplishments,” Hooksett Town Moderator Todd Lizotte told several hundred residents in attendance. “We have been blessed with great leaders and citizens, all working together to keep us strong, successful, and bring our town progress over the years.”
Gov. Chris Sununu congratulated the community for coming together to mark the historic day.
“At the end of the day, a town is about its people,” said Sununu. “You have this amazing history here of leaders, but it’s the garden club, it’s the library trustees, it’s the volunteers at the schools, the teachers, the coaches ... those are the individuals that make memories. And that’s what we’re celebrating — 200 years of history and memories, the essence of the town. And really setting the tone today, for what it’s going to be in the future.”
Other events throughout the year included the Town Council incorporating a bicentennial moment into meetings, along with the library, Heritage Commission, Historical Society and other civic groups hosting 200th themed activities.
Sarah Mackey, a fourth-generation Hooksett resident, said she loves the community.
“I lived in Manchester for a couple years, and I came back because it’s a smaller town with great schools,” said Mackey. “Great neighbors, and people can be involved in the town if they want to be.”
Aaron Cockrum and his son Everett, 14, are new to Hooksett, and New Hampshire, having moved here last fall from Kansas City to open the Fellowship Church Granite State.
“Being from the Midwest, we don’t have a lot of these 200th celebrations,” said Aaron, a pastor at Fellowship Church. “We’re excited to be part of Hooksett. We like the small-town feel. People say New Englanders can be cold, but I like that we know where we stand with people here. They’ll tell you right up front if they don’t like something. Back home they’d be like, ‘Oh bless your heart,’ and you know what that means.”
Jacob Murphy, 29, grew up in Hooksett but now lives in Boston. He said he misses the small-town life he grew up with, and was happy to head home to celebrate the town’s bicentennial.
“The more I talk to people outside of Hooksett, the more I realize how good I had it here,” said Murphy. “I went to high school at (Manchester High School) West, and I think I had a pretty good advantage academically over the Manchester students. I miss the nature, miss being near the river. I’m glad I’m only an hour away.”
Over 14,000 people call Hooksett home. The town was honored in 2005 as a Preserve America community, the first community in the Granite State to receive this recognition.
According to the town’s website, the name “Hooksett” dates back to early New Hampshire history.
Early state papers refer to the Isle au Hooksett, and Isle au Hooksett Falls is mentioned years before the incorporation and naming of the town. The earliest these names appear is about 1719.
At the time of its incorporation, Hooksett was part of Hillsborough County. Merrimack County was formed in 1823, and Hooksett was then considered part of the new county, being the southernmost township within its boundaries.
“As we look ahead, Hooksett does have its challenges,” said Town Administrator Andre Garron. “Balancing its economic aspirations while trying to retain its local charm. I really, truly believe, in the core of my being, the best days are ahead.”