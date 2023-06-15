Rescued migrants at the port of Kalamata following a rescue operation

Migrants who were rescued at open sea off Greece along with other migrants, after their boat capsized, are seen inside a warehouse, used as shelter, at the port of Kalamata, Greece, on Thursday. 

 Angelos Tzortzinis/Pool via REUTERS

KALAMATA, Greece -- As Greece confronts its worst sea disaster in years, questions are mounting about how potentially hundreds of migrants drowned even as their vessel was being shadowed by the Greek coastguard.

At least 78 people died when the fishing vessel flipped and capsized in international waters south-west of Greece early on Wednesday. Authorities rescued 104 people but hundreds are feared missing, with some witnesses saying up to 750 people were aboard.