Air show at Pease
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be making their first appearance in New Hampshire in 10 years at a two-day air show at Pease Air National Guard Base in Newington on Saturday and Sunday, Sept 11 and 12. Admission is free.
Parking lots open at 9 a.m. on both days, with flying scheduled to begin at noon. Saturday’s event will include a 9/11 commemoration ceremony at 10 a.m.
In addition to the Thunderbirds, the KC-46A Pegasus from the 157th Air Refueling Wing at Pease will perform fly-bys. Other scheduled performers include the U.S. Special Operations Command Paracommandos Jump Team and the restored WWII-era Mustang “Quicksilver” flown by Scott Yoak of Nashua.
Dozens of military aircraft will be on display.
Visit thunderovernewhampshire.com for details, including a full schedule and information on free and paid parking, which must be reserved in advance.
Once all parking passes have been reserved, no additional parking will be available.
Stair climb in Manchester
Hundreds of firefighters, other emergency responders, families and civilians will gather at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester to walk the stairs as a fundraiser for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
The event pays tribute to the 343 firefighters killed on Sept. 11, 2001 — many while ascending the twin towers’ stairs trying to rescue civilians trapped on the upper floors.
Registration begins at 6:45 a.m., followed by the opening ceremony at 8:30. The climb starts at 8:46 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.
Ceremony in Hampton
The Hamptons American Legion Post 35 will hold its annual Global War on Terrorism Monument rededication on Saturday at 6 p.m.
The monument, the first of its kind in New Hampshire, is engraved with the names of all the service members from New Hampshire who have lost their lives in the Global War on Terrorism since Sept. 11, 2001.
It was created after two service members with local ties, Army 2nd Lt. Matthew Coutu, and Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Daniel Healy, were killed in action in June 2005, one in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. Since the monument’s original dedication in 2006, American Legion Post 35 has continued to honor service members from the Granite State and their Gold Star Family members each year.
This year the names of Air Force Capt. Ryan S. Phaneuf, of Hudson, and Air Force Staff Sgt. Ronald J. Ouellette, of Merrimack, will be added to the monument.
Guest speakers will include Gov. Chris Sununu and U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.
The ceremony will be held at American Legion Post 35, 69 High St. in Hampton.
Wright Museum in Wolfeboro
The Wright Museum of World War II in Wolfeboro will host a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at noon Saturday.
The event will be organized by Bob and Lindy Viscio.
“I flew as a pilot for North American Airlines retiring as a B-767 Captain, and my wife was a flight attendant for United Airlines for 30 years,” Bob Viscio said. “I grew up in Queens, N.Y., and would walk around a lot when they built the towers — those buildings are etched in my brain.”
“We think it is really important for people to remember,” said Lindy Viscio. “This was not a military attack...These people were just going to work.”
The memorial event will feature a fire engine from Elmont, N.Y., used in the aftermath of the attacks.
The ceremony will be held at the museum’s DuQuoin Education Center, 77 Center St.
Merrimack County stair climb
The Merrimack County Sheriff’s Office and the Zoo Health Club are sponsoring a stair climb Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the club’s 270 Loudon Road location at Steeplegate Mall in Concord to commemorate first responders and private citizens who died during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Participants will complete 110 flights on the gym’s stair climbers in either active wear or if allowed by their department, duty gear.
Non-members may participate with a signed waiver, given at the door.
Annual observance in Hudson
Hudson will hold its annual 9/11 observance at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Benson Park’s 9/11 memorial. The memorial, which features a preserved piece of steel from the World Trade Center, was dedicated on the 10th anniversary. The event will feature a wreath laying, patriotic songs and guest speaker remarks.
Blood drive in Wilton
The American Red Cross and the Wilton Fire Department Auxiliary are hosting a blood drive Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Florence Rideout Elementary School, 18 Tremont St.
“Donating blood on this National Day of Service and Remembrance is a perfect reminder that you do not have to be a first responder to make a difference to others,” said Auxiliary Fire Member and firefighter Randy Bosse in a news release.
Sponsor code for blood donors is WILTONNH.
Memorials around the state
Several 9/11 monuments are open to the public:
Goffstown Fire Department, piece of steel on display inside lobby of Village Station, 18 Church St.
Hooksett Fire Rescue, piece of steel on display inside lobby of the Safety Center, 15 Legends Drive.
Hudson, Benson Park, a 23-foot steel beam is on display at the town’s 9/11 memorial, 19 Kimball Hill Road.
Laconia Police Department, a piece of support on display in front of the police station, 126 New Salem St.
Londonderry Fire Department, a piece of 9/11 steel on display in the lobby of the fire station, 280 Mammoth Road.
Nashua Fire Rescue, piece of steel displayed outside fire headquarters, 70 East Hollis St.
Northwood Fire Rescue, a cut out of an I-beam will be on display on Sept. 11 at 499 1st New Hampshire Turnpike. (The department is still working on a way to permanently display the piece of steel).
Portsmouth, outside the Police Headquarters/City Hall, 1-3 Junkins Ave.
Salem, memorial features a piece of 9/11 steel at Veterans Memorial Park, intersection of Bridge and Main streets.
Windham Fire Department, lobby of Windham fire station, 3 Fellows Road.