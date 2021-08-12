The past four years have been a gift of extra time for Beth Hudson. The Hudson resident and retired Pinkerton Academy English and American Sign Language teacher of 36 years knows exactly how many regular people it took to save her life without ever meeting her: 64. It’s a number she will never forget.
Besides the first responders who first found her mangled body lying in a ditch, the helicopter pilot who flew her to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and the surgeons who stitched her together, there were 64 people who already donated about a pint of their blood to the American Red Cross.
Hudson had been in a life-threatening motorcycle accident. On June 29, 2017, she collided head-on with an SUV half a mile from her home, and suffered broken bones and internal bleeding throughout her body. She was in the ICU for two months, and after about a year of rehab, she and the doctors agreed to amputate one of her legs which never properly recovered.
“Having something like that happen to you gives you a different perspective on your life,” Hudson said.
The approximately 8 gallons of donated blood was used to keep Hudson alive during her initial 11 hours of surgery and a subsequent 33 surgeries over the course of the first month, during which she was placed into a semi-coma.
“It was an incredible amount of blood and if it hadn’t been available, I wouldn’t be here,” she said.
Since that experience, she has been a vocal cheerleader of the American Red Cross and a volunteer at their blood drives, checking in donors. She also started running her own annual blood drive at the Etz Hayim synagogue in Derry. This year’s event collected 28 units of blood in May.
“Our goal was 35 so that was pretty good,” Hudson said.
On Aug. 17 and 18, the Red Cross will host its largest blood drive, the 38th annual Gail Singer Memorial Blood Drive, at the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel in Manchester.
The blood supply is “severely low,” according to American Red Cross of Northern New England CEO Stephanie Couturier.
Spokesperson Mary Brant said the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted normal blood collection operations, and in recent months, the Red Cross has sent 12% more blood products to hospitals in need than this time last year. That means distributing about 75,000 more blood products than expected, which significantly decreases the national blood supply.
The increased demand is due to an unusually high number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries.
The Red Cross aims to always have a five-day supply of all blood types to be prepared for everyday demand and emergency situations. When that supply dips below two-days-worth, it’s considered a severe shortage. A unit of donated blood has a shelf life of about 42 days.
There is an emergency need for all blood types, especially Type O.
“I just can’t think of a better way to pay it forward,” Hudson said.
The Red Cross is also offering some incentives and rewards for donors. Everyone who donates blood in the month of August will receive a free four-month special offer to Apple Music for new subscribers, as a way to say ‘thank you.’ Attendees of the Gail Singer blood drive will receive a free collectible T-shirt, a gift bag valued at about $200, and a chance for two lucky attendees (one for each day) to win a 50-inch Samsung Smart TV.
African American donors can also get a free screening for the sickle cell trait, which provides health insights to donors and helps the Red Cross match donations with patients with sickle cell disease, according to a Red Cross press release.
Next year, Hudson hopes to expand her Derry blood drive to include not only the Etz Hayim synagogue but also the attached Church of the Transfiguration, to raise a goal of 64 units of blood, in recognition of the 64 donors who helped save her life.
The American Red Cross supplies 40% of the nation’s blood supply.