HUDSON — It’s been a week of mourning in Hudson, with two Alvirne High School graduates dying in the line of duty.
Virginia police officer Katherine “Katie” Thyne, 24, was killed on Jan. 23 during a traffic stop while in Newport News. On Monday, Capt. Ryan Phaneuf, 30, died in a plane crash in Afghanistan.
Thyne, a U.S. Navy veteran, and Phaneuf, a U.S. Air Force pilot, were members of the school’s Junior ROTC program. Thyne graduated in 2013, and Phaneuf in 2007.
“Over the last week, the town of Hudson has suffered two tragic losses,” a statement from the Hudson Board of Selectmen said. “The entire Hudson community is saddened by the loss of these two patriots and our thoughts and prayers will be with their families during this difficult time.”
At 1 p.m. Thursday, a processional carried Thyne’s body from Lowell, Mass. to Alvirne High School. Alvirne Principal Steven Beals said she was provided a police escort from the Lowell, Pelham and Hudson and other police departments, and her family attended the event.
“The processional was very moving to me,” Beals said.
He said the high school students were very somber and respectful, and some placed flowers in the hearse.
“I think it painted a teachable moment for them about sacrifice and public service,” Beals said.
Hundreds attended a candlelight vigil at the school’s athletic field Thursday evening, and friends, community members and members of law enforcement spoke, including some of Thyne’s fellow officers from Newport News, Va.
Community members also had Phaneuf on their minds. Beals said Phaneuf wrote in his yearbook that his goal was to become a USAF pilot.
“Our school community is very saddened by the recent deaths of two past graduates, they will remain a beacon for our current students to follow your dreams, live a life of service and we commend their service and sacrifice,” Beals said in a statement.
Thyne has family living in southern New Hampshire communities and Lowell, Mass. Phaneuf still has family in Hudson, Beals said.
Retired Air Force Col. Kevin Grady knew both Thyne and Phaneuf as students in the JROTC program when he was its commander. Grady said he founded the program at Alvirne in January 2004 and led it until he retired in June 2014.
“It’s a shock to your system to have these two really fine people, and really likable people … it is incredibly difficult to wrap our heads around this,” Grady said.
Grady said Phaneuf had clear goals to join the military early on, and had a collaborative leading style.
When the class ahead of him was graduating, Phaneuf asked the senior JROTC cadets who should be the next group commander.
“They were unanimous that Ryan needed to be the guy,” Grady said.
Later, he went on to study meteorology at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla. After being commissioned as a USAF officer, Phaneuf did his pilot training at Del Rio, Texas, where he stayed on as an instructor for three years, Grady said.
“This speaks to Ryan and his temperament,” Grady said.
Grady said he was honored when Phaneuf asked Grady to come to Florida to swear him in at his commissioning ceremony.
Grady said Thyne had a wide array of interests while in school, and participated in a lot of other extracurricular and athletic activities.
“She was like a ray of sunshine walking into the room all the time,” Grady said of Thyne.
“I never saw her when she wasn’t smiling.”
It seemed to him her decision to join the Navy came later, but he remembers her having an interest in police work even then.
Grady said he estimates about a third of all his JROTC cadets ended up joining the military. As their commander, he considered the possibility of them dying in the line of duty.
“To die in the senseless way that Katie died the other day, that kind of thing you just don’t see coming,” Grady said.
During a traffic stop last Thursday, Thyne was dragged by a fleeing vehicle and pinned against a tree. The driver, identified as Vernon Green, 38, was arrested by police after a short foot pursuit.
She had joined the Newport News Police department in November 2018. She is survived by a 2-year-old daughter, a mother and three brothers.
Phaneuf and another airman, Lt. Col. Paul Voss, 46, of Yigo, Guam died when their Bombardier E-11A aircraft crashed in Ghazni Province, Afghanistan.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but the Washington Post reported that a Taliban spokesman has claimed the Taliban attacked the plane.
The military recovered the remains on Tuesday, along with what is believed to be a flight recorder.
At Thursday’s vigil, Hudson Police Chief William Avery commended all the area police departments who helped take care of the family and services.
Avery said he was first informed about Thyne’s death during a meeting.
“It is a chief’s worst nightmare,” Avery said. “Unfortunately, yesterday I was in another meeting and I received some more bad news about another true hero here in Hudson.
“Capt. Phaneuf was tragically killed in Afghanistan. He is also a hero.”