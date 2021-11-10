Human bone fragments uncovered during a construction project near Loon Mountain in Lincoln could date back as far as 1718, according to authorities.
Last month, authorities said they were working with Lincoln police, the NH state archaeologist’s office, the state medical examiner, and US Forest Service to learn more about the bone fragments. The bones were discovered on Sept. 13.
The bones were found in existing soil and not brought in, according to a news release.
Radiocarbon testing indicates the bone fragments have 95.5% probability of the individual dying anywhere from 1774 to 1942; and a 68.2% probability of anywhere from 1718 to 1893.
“Based on the results of the investigation and the testing, the bone fragments do not appear to be related to any open missing person case or recent criminal activity. Instead, the bones are likely historical in nature,” the release reads.
The body is believed to be an adult woman or small-statured male. No trauma was apparent.
The family of Maura Murray, a college student who disappeared without a trace in Haverhill 15 years ago, kept an eye on the investigation.
“My heart is heavy upon learning that these remains do not belong to my little sister,” said Julie Murray, in a statement. “I urge the NHSP to work tirelessly until the remains can be identified, so that peace may be given to their loved ones. My family will continue to search for Maura and will leave no stone unturned until we bring her home and hold accountable those who are responsible for her disappearance.”