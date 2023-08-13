Matthew St Onge had conversations with several “open books” at the Goffstown Public Library on Sunday afternoon.
These weren’t actual books on the shelves, but rather people, who were part of the library’s fifth Human Library event, which began in 2014.
Before his second reading, St Onge of Concord looked forward to a one-on-one exchange with a police officer.
“I’ve made it a point to talk to the police in public,” he said. “This will be great to just sit down and have more of a personal conversation where they are off the clock.”
The human library is part of an international organization. The “books” are people who volunteer to share their personal stories about prejudice. The Human Library Organization, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, was founded 23 years ago.
“It’s meant to be a dialogue,” said Dianne Hathaway, Goffstown Public Library director. The event is part of One Goffstown, a series of discussions for teens and adults with the goal of encouraging communication and becoming a more welcoming, accepting community for everyone. The initiative took shape after Goffstown neighborhoods received neo-Nazi propaganda in their driveways in March.
A sign at Sunday's event listed the books as: Disabled, surrogate, bipolar, formerly homeless, police officer, pastor and dyslexic. Each reading was 20 minutes.
“Our goal is for the community to meet their neighbors,” Hathaway said. “We want to be a more welcoming community for everyone no matter their background and experiences are and this is one way we can do it so we can understand what a disabled person has to go through in their daily life, so we can understand the veterinarian who is here who has dyslexia and what she has to go through.”
Kathy Coughlin, who has dyslexia, volunteered to be an open book for the first time. She is a member of the library’s board of trustees.
“It was a good opportunity to talk about it,” she said. “It is part of my life, so it is one of those things you learn to live with.”
Coughlin operates Village Veterinary Housecalls.
She said it’s great to give people the opportunity to learn from one another. Most of the conversation deals with her experience and how she copes with it.
“You wouldn’t necessarily walk up to someone and say, “'Oh, what’s it like to be dyslexic?,' ” Coughlin said. “That is what this whole thing is about.”
Diane Sawyer of Goffstown came for the first time.
“It sounded like a very fascinating way of checking out a book,” she said. “I’ve never heard of it.”
She felt like she was in a safe place to ask questions.
“The book was very open and cheerful and made me want to read more,” Sawyer said.
Hathaway wore a T-shirt with the Human Library’s motto, “unjudge someone.”
“I think it’s pretty applicable,” St Onge said. “Once you hear somebody’s story, you understand.”
Before meeting the police officer, St Onge talked with a surrogate who carried a baby for a couple in New York.
He had a small notebook full of new terms he heard for the first time.
“I’ve never talked to a surrogate before,” St Onge said.
St Onge has gone to two Human Library events in the past. He said he was most affected by meeting a Holocaust survivor and hearing her unique story.
“It is one thing to hear it in a movie,” he said. “It is another thing to actually meet someone.”