Firefighters from around the state, and dozens of people who knew Steven W. Tower, gathered in Goffstown Saturday for Tower’s celebration of life.
Tower, 54, died Aug. 31 after suffering a medical emergency during a physical test at the Concord Fire Academy in Concord.
Tower had served three decades with the Goffstown Fire Department, and came out of retirement to serve as interim chief of the department. He had decided to stay un-retired after the town appointed a new chief, and was becoming certified again when he died.
The service was held on the football field at Goffstown High School, with masked mourners sitting in well-spaced folding chairs on the field, or in clusters on the bleachers.
Chief Brian Allard of the Goffstown Fire Department escorted Tower’s wife, Nancy, into the service. Speaking to the mourners, Allard said Tower often told him Nancy was the love of his life, and that he was very proud of his sons, Kerry and Garrett.
As a training captain in Goffstown, Allard said, Tower’s love of the fire department was contagious.
“He wanted each of us to love the job as much as he did,” Allard said.
Bill Hilliard worked with Tower at Bass Pro Shops in Hooksett, where Tower worked part-time while he was on the fire department, and full-time during his brief retirement.
Tower always wanted to get home to his family, Hilliard said, but not before he had helped the last customer.
Hilliard was one of Tower’s many fishing buddies, and got Tower into fly-tying. He said Tower dove into fly-tying the way he threw himself into everything. Tower spent hours “man-crafting,” Hilliard said, tying flies not just to catch fish, but for the appreciation of the craft.
“Steve will always be my greatest fishing partner and he can never be replaced,” Hilliard said.
Steve Miller, a retired Goffstown firefighter, said he would remember Tower for his generosity.
“He didn’t want to get the biggest buck in the woods the biggest bear in the woods, the biggest fish in the pond,” Miller said, but wanted the people around him to succeed. Tower didn’t like to ask for help, but was the first to offer help to others, and would rally people together.
“Please, let us all take a piece of Steve’s yearning to make a difference in the world here with us,” Miller said. “Steve has placed an imprint on all our hearts. Hold onto those memories, please keep them alive.”
Nephew Adam Tower said his uncle would have hated all this attention, but said it was clear Tower touched many lives.
Steve Tower taught his nephew to shoot a bow, Adam Tower said, and they eventually worked together at Bass Pro Shops, with uncle teaching nephew to repair equipment, and to teach others. He never sat still, Adam Tower said
“He could never stop working,” Adam Tower said. But his uncle made work fun, like he made everything fun.
“I miss you already,” Tower said.