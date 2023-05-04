Fire Fusion

NASHUA -- Not very long after he completed the delicate, detail-focused finishing touches on his culinary masterpiece, Cameroon-born and Le Cordon Bleu-educated executive chef Joseph "Nji" Awokang broke into a big smile amid a burst of cheers and applause, led by residents and staff of Nashua's Hunt Community, where Awokang practices his craft -- to the delight of everyone lucky enough to have sampled his creations.

The applause came not only from Hunt Community folks but from all corners of the Alpine Grove ballroom as master of ceremonies Mike Morin announced that the three celebrity judges had selected Awokang the winner of this year's Fire & Fusion Executive Chef Competition, the annual food-and-fun event that is also the largest fundraiser of the year for the Nashua Senior Activity Center, which this year is marking the 45th anniversary of its founding as the fully self-funded organization geared toward serving Greater Nashua seniors and their families.

