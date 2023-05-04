Stephanie Humphreys, from The Birches of Concord, one of the dozen or so hors d'oeuvres and appetizer stations that served up their specialities ahead of the chef competition, gives a visitor a sample of her Thanksgiving dinner appetizer.
Bailey Bocci, dining services director at Bridges by Epoch at Nashua, begins frying one of the ingredients at the start of the chef competition phase of Wednesday's annual Fire & Fusion event at Alpine Grove. Assisting Bocci is Jason King.
Rejean Sheehy, the Courville at Nashua's longtime chef and nutritional services director, puts the fire into Wednesday's Fire & Fusion chef competition at Alpine Grove. Sheehy placed third in this year's competition.
The Hunt Community chef Joseph Awokang, who took first place in Wednesday's Fire & Fusion chef competition, carefully puts the finishing touches on his creation for the judges.
NASHUA -- Not very long after he completed the delicate, detail-focused finishing touches on his culinary masterpiece, Cameroon-born and Le Cordon Bleu-educated executive chef Joseph "Nji" Awokang broke into a big smile amid a burst of cheers and applause, led by residents and staff of Nashua's Hunt Community, where Awokang practices his craft -- to the delight of everyone lucky enough to have sampled his creations.
The applause came not only from Hunt Community folks but from all corners of the Alpine Grove ballroom as master of ceremonies Mike Morin announced that the three celebrity judges had selected Awokang the winner of this year's Fire & Fusion Executive Chef Competition, the annual food-and-fun event that is also the largest fundraiser of the year for the Nashua Senior Activity Center, which this year is marking the 45th anniversary of its founding as the fully self-funded organization geared toward serving Greater Nashua seniors and their families.
Sweetening his first-place finish even more was the fact that this is the first time Awokang entered the competition. He said he especially enjoys cooking "a variety of cuisines" and introducing people to his unique culinary specialties.
Taking second place was Joseph Gerber, chef at the Birches of Concord and the director of dining services for Benchmark Senior Living for the past 15 years.
Finishing third was Rejean Sheehy, the longtime chef at The Courville at Nashua who currently serves as its Nutritional Services Director. Sheehy, who was assisted by Robin Chouiniere for the competition, is a three-time People's Choice award winner, and he placed third in the 2014 and 2020 competitions, the latter of which was held virtually.
This year's People's Choice award went to Guy Streitburger, chef at the Arbors of Bedford. He was chosen top chef in the virtual 2020 event then placed third in last year's competition.
While watching the judges sample his creation, Streitburger glanced around at the cooking stations placed throughout the ballroom.
"I'd just like everyone to give it up for every one of these chefs," he said while being interviewed by Morin.
"The talent in this room is off the charts," he added.