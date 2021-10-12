With hunting season approaching, the state Fish and Game Department is reminding hunters they can share their harvest with the needy this fall.
The Hunt for the Hungry program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, part of Catholic Charities New Hampshire, collects donations of processed deer and moose meat to distribute to more than 400 food pantries, soup kitchens, homeless shelters and group homes statewide.
The agency is not equipped to accept donations of bear meat, fowl, or wild game birds such as duck, goose, turkey or grouse.
Last year, Hunt for the Hungry took in more than 2,000 pounds of donated meat.
Dennis Gichana, director of operations for the New Hampshire Food Bank, said his agency is counting on strong support from hunters again this year.
“Donations of protein foods with the Hunt for the Hungry program fill a big need,” he said. “Venison is especially popular, a real treat for clients.”
So is moose meat, Gichana said. "As soon as it came in, out it went," he said.
Scott Mason, executive director of the Fish and Game Department, said the program “is a great way for hunters to share their harvest and help needy families get through the winter.”
“Wild game is a local renewable resource that is high in protein, low in fat, and all natural -- not to mention delicious," Mason said.
For instructions on packaging and donating, call the food bank: 603-669-9725.