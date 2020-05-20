State transportation officials are warning commuters work scheduled to begin Thursday on the Interstate 293 northbound bridge over the Merrimack River could cause delays.
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation announced that Thursday, May 21, night work will take place to shift traffic on the bridge to allow work to be performed on the second half of the bridge. A concrete barrier will remain between the travel lanes and the work area.
The two lane configuration is expected to remain in place until early August 2020.
The work to create the traffic shift is scheduled to take place between the hours of 7 p.m. on Thursday, and 12 p.m. on Friday, May 22. Lane closures will be required to perform the work. Smart Work Zone (SWZ) message boards will be used to notify the travelling public of the upcoming work.
The work is expected to take one night to complete the traffic shift, however additional work days may be required due to weather conditions.
This project consists of bridge preservation work on I-293 northbound and southbound bridges over the Merrimack River and PanAm Railroad in Bedford and Manchester. The scope included deck repair, pier rehab, and replacement of modular expansion joints.
R.S. Audley Inc. of Bow, New Hampshire is the contractor for the $4.7 million project, which has a target completion date of September 25, 2020.