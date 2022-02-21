An iconic sign, restroom facilities and informational maps are among the many items significantly damaged during a string of vandalism reported along the Kancamagus Highway in the White Mountain National Forest in recent days, officials said.
An iconic sign, restroom facilities and informational maps are among the many fixtures significantly damaged during a string of vandalism along the Kancamagus Highway in the White Mountain National Forest in recent days, officials said.
A large White Mountain National Forest entrance sign, which greets travelers along the famous mountain highway between Conway and Lincoln, appears to have been cut with a chainsaw sometime in the last two weeks.
Vandals also damaged restroom facilities and interpretive and educational signs in the Saco and Pemigewasset Ranger districts with what appears to be buckshot from a shotgun, officials said.
Lynn McAloon, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Forest Service, said it’s too soon to put together a detailed estimate of what it may cost to replace the damaged signs, though she and others expect the totals to be in the thousands of dollars.
“We’re still assessing the damage,” said McAloon. ‘We’re looking at multiple sites that were impacted.”
Officials believe the damage occurred over two weekends, starting approximately two weeks ago.
"These areas belong to all of us, the American public,” said McAloon in a statement. “The unfortunate reality is that now dollars set aside to improve visitor services must be used to repair what were once perfectly functional amenities.”
National Forest officials are asking the public to report vandalism or any suspicious activities to local police or any of the ranger stations in the area.