In Hudson, a somber tribute to those fallen on 9/11

Retired Hudson Fire Chief Robert Buxton and his daughter, Anna, 14, spend a few moments together at the 9/11 memorial at Benson Park. The steel is from the north tower of the World Trade Center.
Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader
Dale and Lyndsi Earle of Derry, and their daughters, Taliya, 3, and Aeryn, 6, listen to the national anthem at Hudson’s 9/11 observance Sunday. The anthem was sung by Hudson Police Officer Taylor Morin, not shown.
After a ceremony to remember 9/11 in Hudson Sunday morning, Jack and Pam Borisko of Atkinson approached a 23-foot steel beam salvaged from the north tower of the World Trade Center and placed their hands on it.
The town installed the mangled piece of metal as part of a memorial to victims of the terrorist attacks more than a decade ago.
“To think about what happened and to have a piece of it here in the local community is just powerful,” Jack Borisko said.
This was the Borisko’s first time visiting the memorial where they joined more than 200 people from across the region in the annual observance. Pam Borisko said a prayer as she touched the beam with her right hand.
“With what’s going on right now in our world it is important we never forget,” she said. “The pastor hit it on the head the best, we really need to never forget so that we don’t repeat.”
More than a dozen lined up to approach the beam on which a wreath was placed during the 9:30 a.m. ceremony.
Shirley Durivage of Hudson wore a T-shirt featuring an American flag with the words, “9-11-01. Gone, but not forgotten.” She traveled to Ground Zero in New York every weekend after the attacks.
“I brought flowers. I brought food every weekend,” said Durivage, who comes to the ceremony every year.
“I am American, and I think I should,” she said. “There is nobody that I know who was killed, but I feel like this is something I should do.”
During the ceremony, Selectman David Morin paid tribute to David Kovalcin, 42, a senior mechanical engineer with Raytheon, who was aboard American Airlines Flight 11 when it crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center. He left behind his wife, Elizabeth, and two daughters who were 4 and 1 when their father died.
“Once again, 21 years later, we stand together on the grounds that we built by the community to honor David and the 2,976 others who lost their lives due to the terrorist attacks,” he said.
He recalled how residents filled a tractor trailer with food and equipment to be sent to Ground Zero in response to the attacks.
Alongside the 23-foot beam in Hudson, the town built a second glass tower to represent the Twin Towers. The center of the memorial is in the shape of a pentagon and the cement walkway follows the flight path of United Flight 93, which crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Every detail has some sort of significance, from rose bushes to a pear tree.
Roger Coutu, a former selectman who sat on the committee which worked to build the memorial, said Kovalcin’s family planted the rose bushes in his memory. He stops by the memorial frequently and always touches the beam like so many others.
“When I touch the steel beam I get a shiver and I remember the first time I touched the beam when we were at LaGuardia Airport to pick up the beam. I did get that sense of somebody speaking out to me by the shiver,” he said. “And it happens every single time and I did it again today.”
He said “it comes home to people” the closer they get to the beam.
The memorial will soon include a granite marker to remember those who have died from illnesses related to 9/11.
“We must meet here every year and never forget,” Morin said.