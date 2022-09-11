 Skip to main content
In Hudson, a somber tribute to those fallen on 9/11

Ceremony3.jpg
Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader

After a ceremony to remember 9/11 in Hudson Sunday morning, Jack and Pam Borisko of Atkinson approached a 23-foot steel beam salvaged from the north tower of the World Trade Center and placed their hands on it.

The town installed the mangled piece of metal as part of a memorial to victims of the terrorist attacks more than a decade ago.

Touching Moment
Pam and Jack Borisko of Atkinson pay their respects during Hudson’s 9/11 observance, touching a beam from the wreckage of the north tower of the World Trade Center.
Firefighters saluting
Firefighters salute at the 9/11 observance in Hudson Sunday morning. 
Police officers saluting
State Rep. Andrew Renzullo (right) of Hudson stands among police officer as the National Anthem is sung at Hudson's 9/11 observance Sunday morning. 
9/11 ceremony in Hudson
Retired Hudson Fire Chief Robert Buxton and his daughter, Anna, 14, spend a few moments together at the 9/11 memorial at Benson Park. The steel is from the north tower of the World Trade Center.
Laying a wreath
A police and firefighter salute as taps is being played at Hudson's 9/11 observance at Benson Park Sunday morning. 
Paying respects
Dale and Lyndsi Earle of Derry, and their daughters, Taliya, 3, and Aeryn, 6, listen to the national anthem at Hudson’s 9/11 observance Sunday. The anthem was sung by Hudson Police Officer Taylor Morin, not shown.

