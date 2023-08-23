People watch a live stream of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft's landing on the moon, in Ahmedabad

People watch a live stream of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft’s landing on the moon, inside an auditorium of Gujarat Science City in Ahmedabad, India, on Wednesday.

 AMIT DAVE/REUTERS

NEW DELHI — The moon rover of India’s Chandrayaan-3 exited the spacecraft on Thursday to begin exploring the surface of the lunar south pole and conducting experiments, and was braced for new challenges, the space agency chief said.

The spacecraft landed on the unexplored south pole of the moon on Wednesday, making India the first country to achieve this feat just days after Russia’s Luna-25 failed in a similar mission.