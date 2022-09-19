Map of Exit 4A

The dots represent structures that need to be torn down to make way for a new exit off Interstate 93 in Derry and Londonderry.

 ILLUSTRATION Provided BY NHDOT

State transportation officials will provide a design update later this week on the Interstate 93 Exit 4A project in Londonderry and Derry.

The public meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. at the West Running Brook Middle School in Derry.