DURHAM -- The director of public works in Durham is retiring in June after 43 years of service to the town and he says the coastal community is in good shape.
The town of Durham should have no problem meeting the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s new draft Clean Water Permit standards, which are intended to significantly decrease nitrogen discharges into the Great Bay estuary, he said Wednesday.
Other communities in the area say the reductions proposed by the EPA could cost them millions of dollars. Dover officials estimate the price tag for their city at $100 million.
Lynch said Durham has the most direct discharge into Great Bay due to their proximity to the estuary so discharging as little nitrogen as possible is a top priority.
“We take that very seriously. We look at that as, ‘We’re number one, we’re the top dog, and nobody’s going to take that away from us and we’re going to perform and we’re going to be the best.’ Luckily, the town has adopted that philosophy,” Lynch said.
Lynch said the town spends almost $750,000 a year in upgrades to their wastewater treatment plant.
Lynch, who is 63-years-old, started his career in Durham as a temporary summer employee in May of 1977. He was hired full-time that November and was appointed to his current position in April of 2001.
Lynch said his favorite project over the course of his career involved the mitigation of a Brownsfield site located next to the Whittemore Center Arena at the University of New Hampshire.
The town of Durham took over the former Craig Supply site in 2004 through a tax lien and worked with the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services to clean up what was then recognized as one of the most contaminated properties in the state, according to the EPA’s archive.
Today, there are 169 parking spaces where the former commercial dry cleaning supplies factory was located. Those parking spots generate $135,000 a year in revenue for the town of Durham.
“Now, what the town has done with that money is put it in sort of a fund of its own to see if there would ever be enough money to do other stuff with the site,” Lynch said.
Lynch said there is the possibility they could build on the site in the future.
Lynch said another interesting problem he figured out a solution to was the issue of graffiti in a tunnel where the Amtrak Downeaster passes through campus. It is next to the remediated Brownsfield site.
Lynch said cleaning up the graffiti was a huge headache because DPW workers would have to stop often for the passenger and freight trains.
One weekend, Lynch was in Boston and he saw a man spray painting a wall. The man told Lynch his motivation was that thousands of people saw that graffiti.
Lynch thought about it and talked with someone who had been arrested locally by police. That person told Lynch that graffiti artists are attracted to flat surfaces.
Lynch had local businesses sign up to place free 4 by 8-foot advertisements in glass cases inside the tunnel where the trains pass about 10 years ago.
“We have not had one lick of vandalism,” Lynch said.
Of course, there is the routine snowplowing, land maintenance and employee management that comes with the job of being the Department of Public Works director, but Lynch said the job has been fun.
According to the Friday Updates published by town officials, Lynch is also Durham’s tree warden. In that capacity, the town has won numerous awards and is recognized as the longest running recipient of the national Tree City USA award in New Hampshire.
“On behalf of the community, thank you Mike for the dedication, hard work and devotion you have given to the town of Durham over the past 43 years. The efforts you have placed into the town’s award-winning beautification program enhances the quality of life for all Durham residents and is a testimonial to the professionalism and pride with which you have served the community,” Town Administrator Todd Selig wrote.
Lynch and his wife, Dawn, live in Dover. He said they may spend some time in Florida after he retires but he is looking forward to lounging in his swimming pool, painting his house and taking his dog named Mulligan for walks.
“Instead of taking the dog for a walk two times a day, we’ll probably go 10. He’ll love that,” Lynch said.