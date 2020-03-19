Nashua is working to beautify the city with four massive art murals -- a project that will transcend American borders.
The city plans to partner with Beyond Walls, a non-profit organization based in Lynn, Mass., to launch the public art project that will incorporate international artists and local students.
“We are excited to be doing this work in Nashua,” said Al Wilson, founder and CEO of Beyond Walls. His organization has worked with four cities to install a total of 78 large-scale pieces of art.
Beyond Walls plans to bring in professional, international artists to design the public murals, and intends to also have local and regional artists potentially assist with the projects.
“We love to involve the youth,” said Wilson, explaining art curriculum is sometimes cut from school budgets. While city children may not be directly involved in painting the four murals, he said that street classrooms can be implemented to promote social and emotional learning through community artwork. Beyond Walls will partner with the Nashua International Sculpture Symposium and other artist groups throughout the city to make the project a reality, according to Tim Cummings, Nashua’s economic development director.
“It will be a multi-phased type of project,” said Cummings, explaining Beyond Walls has already visited the city to scope out potential locations for the murals.
Four prime sites in the downtown area will be sought to house the new murals, including the Keefe Auditorium at Elm Street Middle School.
“The total cost is going to be about $50,000,” said Cummings, telling school officials recently that the entire price tag will be covered, initially, from unexpended escrow funds. It will not cost the school district anything, he stressed.
While there are some guidelines and restrictions placed on the type of mural that can be produced, he said the artists are given as much flexibility as possible to be able to execute their own individual inspiration. Wilson explained that all of the murals will be family-friendly and avoid politics.
The Nashua Board of Education’s finance and operations committee voted in support of using a wall of the Keefe Auditorium at Elm Street Middle School for a future mural; the full school board will review the request at its next meeting.
“I think it is a good project for the kids,” said school board member Raymond Guarino.
Even though the middle school may not be utilized in the near future because of a newly proposed middle school, he said Keefe Auditorium will most likely stay standing.
“I think at this point in time we could do other things with $50,000 in the city,” said school board member Paula Johnson, who said she was not convinced that the project is a good idea. Beyond Walls works to introduce public art and curated pieces into communities by partnering with municipalities and other entities.
“Whether it be a street art festival or artistic lighting projects, these activities are executed to enhance the physical landscape, drive positive economic change and bolster community engagement,” the Beyond Walls website states. If approved, work on the murals will begin this summer.