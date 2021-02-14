Patti Williams is at her wit’s end with the Internal Revenue Service.
For months, the Fremont woman has been trying to get the IRS to recognize and fix its mistake on a $22,000 payment she made long ago.
She continues to receive letters saying she owes thousands of dollars in penalties and has been unable to speak to anyone at the agency during the pandemic.
“It’s a nightmare. I understand it’s a pandemic, but this is our government. If they have people there that can send the letters out, why can’t they have somebody that can answer the call and fix the mistake? That’s my concern,” she said.
The nightmare started with a 2017 audit. After an oversight involving some investment funds, Williams said she received a letter from the IRS in January 2019 notifying her that she hadn’t reported some income.
She was given a July 15, 2019 deadline to pay the $22,000 she owed.
Williams, who said it was an honest mistake, sent a check for the full amount to the IRS by certified mail.
The IRS cashed the check in July 2019, she said.
Williams assumed the issue was resolved after making the payment, but in November 2019 she received a letter from the IRS stating that she still owed the $22,000 in taxes and an additional $5,000 in penalties and fees.
Confused, Williams called the IRS and said she was told that the IRS had made a mistake and that it would be corrected.
She again figured things were settled, but said she received yet another letter in January 2020 indicating that while she had paid the taxes, she still owed nearly $6,000 in penalties and fees.
“So I called the IRS and talked to somebody who said, ‘Oh, you just need to send a letter or a fax explaining the situation and how it was paid and ask for forgiveness of the penalties and fees.’ I faxed it and I sent a certified letter. A month later I got another letter with more penalties and fees, so I called and they said they never got my certified letter and they never got the fax,” Williams said.
She said her accountant had faxed the information from his office and it showed that it was transmitted.
Williams said that after the letter was faxed and sent by certified mail for a second time, she didn’t hear anything for months.
After receiving another letter telling her that she owes the penalties and fees in August 2020, Williams said she immediately picked up the phone and called the IRS to ask why she was still being told that she owed them even though she had made the $22,000 payment by the deadline in 2019 and was later informed that the penalties could be forgiven.
While she was able to reach someone at the IRS, Williams said she was told that the only person who could address the problem was a supervisor. She said she was told that the supervisor would be notified and get back to her within the week.
“She never called, so I called again. They said, ‘Well, the supervisors go into the office once a week when they’re notified to pick up all the information and you just have to give them time to do it and they’ll get back to you this week. So I have literally called the supervisor Monday, Wednesday and Friday since September. Nobody is calling me back,” she said.
Williams said she’s frustrated that she’s been calling and has been unable to reach a person on the phone.
“No matter what prompt, and I’ve gone through all of them, trust me, like nine hours a day on the phone, you can’t get a person,” she said.
Fed up with the situation, Williams decided to pay the more than $6,000 in penalties and fees on Jan. 14 in hope the IRS would stop sending her letters.
She made the payment with her credit card because she knew that the transaction would be instant.
Despite making the payment, Williams said the IRS sent another notice dated Jan. 25 reminding her that she still owed the penalties and fees.
A representative who handles media inquiries for the IRS did not immediately return a call seeking comment Thursday.
The IRS warned on its website that while it is open and processing mail, tax returns, payments, refunds and correspondence, the pandemic is causing delays in phone support, processing tax returns filed on paper, answering mail from taxpayers, and reviewing tax returns, including those filed electronically.
“We’re processing all responses in the order we received them. While we are opening mail within our normal timeframe, processing these responses is taking longer than usual due to social distancing and resource restrictions. The exact time frame varies depending on the type of issue. We’re sending replies to letters and notices across IRS sites where we have more staff and taking other actions to reduce any delays,” the IRS website said.
Williams hopes the IRS will eventually refund the money she paid to cover the penalties and fees.
“I just need this done so I can get on with my life,” she said.