In Las Vegas, the return of tourists to hotels and casinos, including Circa in downtown, has lifted the nation's gambling mecca to record business. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by Bridget Bennett.

CarLa Bryant's family reunion would have celebrated its 46th straight meeting this year, but there will be no such gathering of the generations. Too many of Bryant's older relatives are still not ready to travel again.

"I'm not around too many people yet," relatives told Bryant, 56, who lives in Prince William County, Virginia, and works for the Fairfax County government.