A teacher in need of a kidney transplant was saddened after learning that a thief stole her donation jar at a Dunkin’ in Exeter, and now police believe the suspect may have struck again at the Epping Starbucks.
“It broke my heart,” said Deborah Brown, who has diabetes and is battling stage 4 kidney failure.
Exeter police are investigating the theft that occurred on the night of Dec. 13 at the Dunkin’ on Portsmouth Avenue.
The jar was put out to help raise awareness of the 61-year-old Exeter woman’s need for a kidney, and financial support to help her as she faces mounting out-of-pocket expenses related to her medical care.
Surveillance photos of the suspect showed a man wearing a puffy black winter coat with “GUESS” written across the bottom, jeans, white sneakers, and a mask.
Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin said his department is following up with Epping police after receiving a report of a tip jar that was stolen from the Epping Starbucks on Route 125.
According to Epping police Capt. Jason Newman, the Starbucks theft was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Newman said the thief was on foot when he stole the jar from the drive-thru and fled toward Walgreens.
Officers were unable to locate the suspect, who was wearing a similar puffy black “GUESS” coat and dark pants. Newman said he was described as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall and 185 pounds.
“Fortunately an employee had recently emptied the jar so there wasn’t much in there,” he said.
Newman asked anyone with information on the case to contact the Epping Police Department at 679-5122.
Brown is hoping that police are able to find the thief who stole her donation jar, but at the same time is trying to stay focused on her health and the outpouring of support she has received in recent months.
Brown has taught at Sacred Heart School in Hampton, North Hampton School, and most recently at St. Patrick Academy of Portsmouth.
“Teachers have tested. Students have tested. You’re going through that rollercoaster of hoping for that live donor, that miracle at Christmas,” she said. “It’s overwhelming being diagnosed in a pandemic. My passion is to teach, and I’m not back in the classroom.”
Brown is on a strict diet and feels fatigued, but is not yet on dialysis.
“Obviously they want to give me a live donor as soon as possible because I have multiple complications. I’m really high risk and during the pandemic it’s exacerbated,” she said.
Friends set up a GoFundMe page titled “One for Deb Brown” that has raised nearly $21,000. A Facebook page called “ONE-Kidney for Deb-It only takes one” was also created with information to help find a donor: www.facebook.com/ONE-Kidney-for-Deb-It-only-takes-one-101146101769911
In response to the donation jar theft, Brown said Dunkin’ offered a “substantial” donation that was more than the $100 that was in the stolen donation jar.
“During this time when for some businesses their doors aren’t even open, to come through like that speaks volumes,” she said.