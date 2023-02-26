With a little help from her dad, Alec, Princess Peach Toadstool, also known as Liara Begin-Boulanger, makes her way down the slope Saturday during the Kiwanis Club of Colebrook’s annual Winter Carnival Box Sled Derby.
Joined by supporters, racers line up Saturday morning for their first runs during the 2023 Kiwanis Club of Colebrook’s annual Winter Carnival Box Sled Derby.
John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent
One of the competitors having fun Saturday during the Kiwanis Club of Colebrook’s annual Winter Carnival Box Sled Derby. (John Koziol)
Liara Begin-Boulanger, who competed as Princess Peach Toadstool, with awards she won Saturday during the Kiwanis Club of Colebrook’s annual Winter Carnival Box Sled Derby.
COLEBROOK — Princess Peach Toadstool, who reigns over the Mushroom Kingdom in Nintendo’s Super Mario world, added to her fame on Saturday by being among the big winners at the Kiwanis Club of Colebrook’s annual Winter Carnival Box Sled Derby.
The 6-year old, whose real name is Liara Begin-Boulanger and who hails from Canaan, Vermont, was a last-minute entrant in the Box Sled Derby, which was held at Boire Property Maintenance, about a half mile from the derby’s longtime home at the Colebrook Country Club.
“We decided to try something different,” said Brad Sheltry, the president of the Kiwanis Club of Colebrook, which is the northernmost Kiwanis Club in the Granite State, and with 60 members, one of the largest.
The Boire property has “a great hill,” said Sheltry. “It’s spread out nice and has wide lanes” which makes for good racing, but he conceded, however, that “a little more snow would have helped” as would have milder temperatures.
When the sun broke over Colebrook on Saturday, the thermometer read 11 degrees below zero, said Sheltry, but come race time at 10 a.m., the temperature was a relatively balmy seven degrees, with sunshine and, mercifully, no wind to speak of.
Nine youngsters competed in the Box Sled Derby, which is down from a typical derby, said Sheltry, who said that “the cold weather,” and the fact that some youngsters and their parents may have started February school vacation early, contributed to the modest showing.
There have been years when wind, cold and/or ice wiped out the Box Sled Derby entirely, so even a slightly-diminished contest was better than none, he said.
While the princess was occupied with the medal and trophy she had won, her mom, Raelene Begin and her dad, Alec Boulanger, spoke about her wins in her first Box Sled Derby.
“It was fun. She had a blast making her sled,” said Begin.
Racers could make their sleds using only cardboard, paper, paints, crayons, duct tape, masking tape and/or glue. Plastic, nails, metal and wood were forbidden.
Competitors vied for honors in three categories: Best Box, First Finish and Best Wipeout, and seemingly each one of them took home a prize.
Boulanger, who is a full-time member of the Vermont Army National Guard and who had returned home on Friday from officer-training school in Alabama, said he was thrilled to help his daughter build her winning sled.
“It was really fun,” he said, “we had a good time.”
Millard “Woody” Crawford, who is a member of the Kiwanis Club of Colebrook’s board of directors, said the derby is just one of several activities and events that the club puts on every year for the community.
Immediately after the derby, Crawford drove into Colebrook to see how things were going at the club’s newly built, 50-foot by 100-foot ice rink that is located between Colby and Depot streets.
“We want to see how this thing is used,” with the idea of increasing use gradually, said Crawford, but this winter, due to its unseasonable weather, “we’re just fighting Mother Nature.”