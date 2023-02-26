Ready, set, go

COLEBROOK — Princess Peach Toadstool, who reigns over the Mushroom Kingdom in Nintendo’s Super Mario world, added to her fame on Saturday by being among the big winners at the Kiwanis Club of Colebrook’s annual Winter Carnival Box Sled Derby.

The 6-year old, whose real name is Liara Begin-Boulanger and who hails from Canaan, Vermont, was a last-minute entrant in the Box Sled Derby, which was held at Boire Property Maintenance, about a half mile from the derby’s longtime home at the Colebrook Country Club.