Pointing the Finger at the Other Guys
GETTY IMAGES

”Let your speech always be gracious, seasoned with salt, so that you know how you should respond to each one.”

Colossians 4:6

Freedom from Want

This “Freedom From Want” artwork was created by Hank Willis Thomas and Emily Shur, as an update to Norman Rockwell’s iconic painting of a family Thanksgiving, for For Freedoms, a national artist collective.