NH hospital reports first baby of 2023

Cayson Thibault knows how to make an entrance.

The baby boy, son of Chelsie and Jeffrey Thibault of Jaffrey, is the first reported baby born in New Hampshire in 2023, arriving at 12:36 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at Cheshire Medical Center -- two days ahead of his original due date, and weighing in at 8 pounds, 10 ounces, and measuring 21 inches.