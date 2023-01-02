The baby boy, son of Chelsie and Jeffrey Thibault of Jaffrey, is the first reported baby born in New Hampshire in 2023, arriving at 12:36 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at Cheshire Medical Center -- two days ahead of his original due date, and weighing in at 8 pounds, 10 ounces, and measuring 21 inches.
“It was pretty crazy,” said Chelsie. “I was in the middle of contractions while the ball was dropping. We were not expecting to have him on New Year’s Eve night, but my water broke and we rushed to the hospital, and he was born 2 ½ hours later, half an hour into the New Year.
“It was an interesting way to ring in the new year,” she said.
Cayson is the couple’s second son. Chelsie said Jaxson, 4, is excited to be a big brother.
“He got to meet him (Sunday) and got to hold him for the first time,” Chelsie said. “He was a little shy and timid at first. I don’t think he understood how small and little he would be when he saw him for the first time. He’s anxious for us to get home.”
Jeffrey Thibault had to wait for his New Year’s Eve kiss. After all, Chelsie was a little busy as the clock struck midnight.
“It was amazing,” Jeffrey said. “When she was in labor, I didn’t say much -- I don’t like seeing her in pain. She was induced the first time, this time it was like, ‘my water broke, we gotta go,’ so we hurried to the hospital.”
The couple suffered a miscarriage last fall, Chelsie said.
“We are calling him (Cayson) our little ‘rainbow baby.”
Chelsie said her parents now have four grandchildren -- all boys with names ending in ‘on’ -- while Cayson is the 10th grandchild on Jeffrey’s side of the family. She said the name doesn't hold any particularly special meaning, aside from keeping the tradition of ending in ‘on’.
“When we were picking out a boy's name, it popped up and I thought it was interesting and unique and kept the pattern,” Chelsie said.
Jeffrey works at Heart Line Stove Shop in Jaffrey, while Chelsie is well-known in town, where she serves as the local tax collector.
“It’s been an interesting 24 hours,” said Chelsie. “After our story got out, everybody’s been reaching out, everyone contacting us. It’s been crazy -- we’re local celebrities.”
She thanked the staff at Cheshire Medical Center for all they did to assist her over the holiday weekend.
“They are absolutely amazing here,” Chelsie said. “They are so helpful and so fun and nice. I wouldn’t want to have a baby anywhere else but here.”