Jeffrey H. Brodsky, an accomplished reporter and former editor of the Central High School newspaper who inspired an annual award honoring young journalists, died Wednesday at his home in Manchester following a decade-long battle with an aggressive form of Parkinson’s disease.
He was 49. (See obituary, page A6).
Born and raised in Manchester, Brodsky showed his journalistic talent at a young age. As editor-in-chief of his high school newspaper, he led the Manchester Central newspaper staff in transforming the student publication into a broadsheet format based on The Boston Globe, adding color photography, a revamped design and updated typography, according to an online obituary.
Brodsky conducted high profile interviews with all nine candidates for the 1992 presidential election, including eventual winner Bill Clinton.
Brodsky was selected as a national columnist for Youth News Service and was chosen by USA Today to serve on their Advisory Board of Young Adults, where he wrote regular commentary and op-ed pieces.
In later years, he was one of 20 students selected nationwide for the newspaper’s first teen panel.
After Brodsky and Manchester Central classmate and co-editor Misbah Tahir ran an editorial questioning the transparency of freshman class elections landed the pair in hot water with the school administration -- which felt identifying a faculty member in its criticism was out of line -- Brodsky and Tahir found themselves briefly sidelined.
With the pair back at the helm, the school appointed a new faculty adviser, and the paper went on to win local and national honors.
Brodsky was featured in the non-fiction book, “Death By Cheeseburger”, which chronicled censored high school journalism around the nation. He testified before the New Hampshire House Judiciary Committee about student press rights.
After graduating from Central in 1992, Brodsky studied oral history and communications at Columbia University, becoming a historian and documentary producer, before illness forced his retirement and return to his hometown.
At Columbia, he interviewed prominent politicians about their first political campaigns. Brodsky spoke with more than 84 U.S. governors, senators and heads of state from South America, Europe, Africa and New Zealand. Brodsky wrote about his experiences in The Washington Post Magazine.
Some of Brodsky’s high profile interviews were Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, Israeli President Shimon Peres, Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, U.S. Sen. Bob Dole, New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer, Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley, New York City Mayor David Dinkins, Newark Mayor Cory Booker, and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
In 2015, Columbia University established the Jeffrey H. Brodsky Oral History Award to honor future generations of journalists and historians in conducting innovative and outstanding research.
Brodsky’s journalism legacy also lives on in New Hampshire, where he launched The Brodsky Prize in 2018, a college scholarship for high school journalists across the state. Brodsky’s vision was to encourage out-of-the-box efforts and innovation by a new generation of student journalists.
He is survived by his father, Howard Brodsky of Manchester, his mother Kathy Brodsky of Manchester, his younger brother Greg Brodsky of Boston, and his nephews Oscar and Benjy Brodsky. His father is co-founder of CCA Global Partners in Manchester. His mother is a clinical social worker, poet and well-known author of multiple children’s books.
The family asks that donations be made to the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications, P.O. Box 4114 Manchester, NH 03108, in honor of Jeff Brodsky. There will be a private family burial. A service to remember his life will be held at a later date; information will be posted at www.jeffbrodsky-memorial.com.