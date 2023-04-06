ENTER-RENNER-GET

Jeremy Renner attends the "Hawkeye" New York special fan screening at AMC Lincoln Square on Nov. 22, 2021. 

 Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney/TNS

Jeremy Renner revealed he wrote a goodbye letter to his family while in the hospital after his near-fatal snowplow accident.

In a new clip previewing an upcoming interview with ABC News' Diane Sawyer, the Marvel superhero broke down in tears as he described the snowplow accident that nearly took his life on New Year's Day — and the reality he faced that he may not live.