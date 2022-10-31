Determined to inspire young musicians to look forward to playing in the high school band and to spread the love of music in her community, Joelle Wilensky of Bedford is now a Gold Award-winning Girl Scout for making that idea a reality.

Wilensky, 18, has earned the highest honor possible for a Girl Scout in grades 9-12. The Gold Award is earned by Girl Scouts who make the world a better place through at least 80 hours of service to their community. Wilensky’s project, Instrumental for Our Schools, addressed the lack of information in her school district about the opportunities for young musicians.