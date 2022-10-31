The Bedford Varsity Band performed for students at Bedford’s McKelvie Intermediate School last year for students in grades 5 and 6. The performance was followed by a question-and-answer session to allow students to find out more about the opportunities available to them in high school.
The Bedford Varsity Band performed for students at Bedford’s McKelvie Intermediate School last year for students in grades 5 and 6. The performance was followed by a question-and-answer session to allow students to find out more about the opportunities available to them in high school.
Joelle Wilensky with her family as part of the Bedford High School marching band. From left: father, Mark Wilensky; brother, Derek Wilensky; Joelle; and her mother, Lauren Wilensky.
Determined to inspire young musicians to look forward to playing in the high school band and to spread the love of music in her community, Joelle Wilensky of Bedford is now a Gold Award-winning Girl Scout for making that idea a reality.
Wilensky, 18, has earned the highest honor possible for a Girl Scout in grades 9-12. The Gold Award is earned by Girl Scouts who make the world a better place through at least 80 hours of service to their community. Wilensky’s project, Instrumental for Our Schools, addressed the lack of information in her school district about the opportunities for young musicians.
“I had noticed, especially with the impact of COVID, and everyone learning remotely, that throughout the school district there were fewer and fewer students who were getting a music education and being involved in the music department,” said the recent graduate of Bedford High School. “Singing and playing instruments is really hard to do remotely in a group. And also, just getting people in the community of Bedford, my hometown, to have them be aware of the music department, and gaining additional support for that.”
She helped start the new Varsity Band at the high school, which even some middle school students are welcome to join. They went on tour to McKelvie Intermediate School in uniform to play for the students and allow them to ask questions about joining the band. The performances and discussions were recorded, and videos posted on the town’s music booster website.
“Music is a very important force,” said Wilensky. “It’s very much an art form, a form of expression, for many people. … It’s really unfortunate that some people don’t ever get to experience that outlet. I really like when people are able to get involved. Also, it is a great community! I found a lot of friends there.”
Rebuilding interest in the music department is a long-term goal, and one which Wilensky said will be supported by those in the music department.
“I was very happy to see how many students at the intermediate school were invested and asking questions,” she said. “They were very excited to see all the things that we had to show off. Like how the drum majors -- the student conductors for the marching band -- wear capes as part of their uniform, and there were definitely some students getting excited about that!”
Along with playing clarinet in the high school band and participating in the winter percussion group, Wilensky has been an active Girl Scout for 12 years, earning the Girl Scout Silver Award in her younger years for helping build an outdoor shelter at a local animal rescue. She loved hanging out with her Girl Scout friends and helping her community.
“I’m generally much more giving than I would be otherwise, willing to help people, understand the struggles of others, wanting to help whenever I can,” she said.
She’s traveled the world, too, spending time in England just before the pandemic, where her troop spent a week in London, visiting one of Girl Scouts’ World Centers, Pax Lodge, and exploring the area.
While at Bedford High School, Wilensky was a member of the National Honor Society; Tri-M, the music honor society; and Mu Alpha Theta, the math honor society. She is now a freshman at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York, where she is studying computer and systems engineering.