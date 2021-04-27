New Hampshire will be administering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine appointments at three vaccination sites this Sunday.
Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday the sites will be in Concord at the former Sears in the Steeplegate Mall at 270 Loudon Road, in Nashua at the former Sears store at the Pheasant Lane Mall at 310 Daniel Webster Highway, and in Newington at the former Sears at the Mall at Fox Run, 50 Fox Run Road
The vaccines will be administered by appointment only. Anyone 18 and older can register through VINI, the state's vaccination website. The sites will be open Sunday, May 2, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
New Hampshire allows anyone 16 and older to register for a COVID-19 vaccine, but the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is only available for individuals 18 and older.
An estimated 4,500 Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments have been made available for Sunday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration have lifted its 11-day pause on administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after officials reviewed data regarding the risks of developing rare blood clots after receiving the vaccine. The blood clots were reported in 15 cases, all women, out of nearly 8 million Johnson & Johnson shots administered in the U.S.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose, compared to two doses for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.