A youth hockey coach with the New Hampshire Jr. Monarchs has been fired after he was caught on video punching a referee during a game in Massachusetts over the weekend.
An official with the Jr. Monarchs confirmed the coach involved, identified as Brian Pouliot, has been “relieved of his duties” as a coach with the New Hampshire Junior Monarchs hockey program, after video shot this weekend during a game between the Monarchs and the Springfield Junior Pics — teams featuring 11- and 12-year-old players — at the Bog Ice Arena in Kingston, Mass., on Saturday, March 7. The video appears to show a physical altercation between Pouliot and a referee.
“One person’s actions should not be a reflection of the organization as a whole,” said Jr. Monarchs officials in a statement issued Monday. “We are truly sorry that this incident took place.”
The referee involved, Aldo Binda, told a Boston television station that Pouliot was using abusive language and slamming the door to the bench repeatedly, and he assessed the coach a penalty.
The video appears to show Pouliot spitting at the referee and coming on to the ice, and throwing 10 to 12 punches at Binda.
Pouliot was escorted from the arena.
Pouliot, formerly of Hooksett, played hockey at the University of New Hampshire until his junior year. He transferred to New England College in December of 2006.
In 53 career games as a Wildcat, Pouliot posted 12 points — 5 goals, 7 assists. Pouliot notched four points in his freshman season in 33 games and eight points in 2005-2006 in 20 contests.
“The New Hampshire Jr. Monarchs Youth Hockey Organization and Tri-Town Ice Arena are disturbed and disappointed by the events that took place on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Bog Ice Arena in Kingston, MA that involved one of our former coaches and an on-ice official,” said Jr. Monarchs management in a statement issued Monday. “The Monarchs organization condemns this behavior by any employee or member of our coaching staff. The coach involved was immediately terminated and relieved of his duties. This coach no longer has any ties within our organization. His actions and behavior go against all of our core values and principles. The Jr. Monarchs will continue to support New Hampshire Amateur Hockey and USA Hockey in this matter.”
An attempt to reach Pouliot for comment Monday was unsuccessful.