Northeast reunion

A Northeast Airlines pilot and flight attendant pose for a publicity photo in front of a Boeing 727. A 50-year reunion of former Northeast employees, descendants, passengers and friends will take place on Sunday, July 31.

 Provided by Delta Flight Museum

MANCHESTER — It brought the first passenger air service to New England in the 1930s, played a crucial role in World War II, and in the 1960s transformed itself into the airline of the “Yellowbirds” with pop art marketing promoting new service to Florida and the Caribbean.

It was Boston-based Northeast Airlines, which served New England (and later, the nation) from 1933 until the summer of 1972, when it became part of Delta Airlines.