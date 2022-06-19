Music filled the Brady Sullivan Plaza outside of Hop Knot Sunday afternoon during the third annual Juneteenth Block Party.
The Wareware Music Band, mostly made up of African refugees, advocates for justice and unity through a blend of reggae and afro-beat music. The beats bounced off nearby buildings and could be heard while walking down Elm Street.
Juneteenth commemorates the date, June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, received the news they were free — two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
Grace Kindeke, project coordinator of the Manchester Action Coalition, said it’s important for everyone to remember the meaning of the day.
“We are here to commemorate what it has taken to get to this point,” she said. “We are also here to remember the work is not done. This country was founded on slavery. Our economic system, American capitalism, all of it is founded on slavery.”
Mckenzie Verdiner, 16, a junior at Manchester’s West High, offered a few remarks.
“Today, I am here to remind you that being Black is not a punishment,” she said. “I’m here to remind you that being Black is beautiful. I am here to remind you of this day in 1865, two years after the proclamation was signed word finally reached to our brothers and sisters that they were free.
“I am here to remind you that today is the day that we celebrate the end of centuries of exploitation and I am here today to remind you that you don’t owe anyone your story or your pain,” she continued. “Finally, I am here to remind you that being Black is beautiful. Being Black is a blessing. And for me being Black is an honor.”
Mayor Joyce Craig offered a proclamation on behalf of the city of Manchester.